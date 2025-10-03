Eagles Rally But Fall in Shootout against Chicoutimi

Published on October 2, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Two goals scored six on four helped the Cape Breton Eagles rally from down 2-0 before falling 3-2 to the Chiocutimi Saguenéens in a shootout. It was the third straight extra time shootout for the Eagles on this home stand.

- Anaheim prospects Maxime Massé & Émile Guite scored for Anaheim, before Lucas Romeo & Eliot Litalien scored in the final three minutes.

- Raphaël Précourt stopped 26 of 28 shots in the win, while Félix Hamel stopped 24 of 26 shots.

A Maxime Sauthier penalty put the Eagles in trouble early, as Massé ripped a one timer from Nathan Lecompte past Hamel for the game's first goal before the four minute mark. Chicoutimi went right back to the power play after Romeo took a roughing minor, but the Eagles killed it off as goals were hard to come by until the third period.

The Sags were unable to score on their next two power plays, nor were the Eagles able to convert on a 1:45 long five on three power play at the end of the second period. Things looked dire for the Eagles when Guité scored with just over five minutes to play.

The Eagles were given a lifeline when Koby Francis was given a holding minor with 3:35 to play, and coach Jason Clarke elected to lift Hamel to create a six on four. The goal went under review, but a Romeo tip was deemed a legal play and the Eagles were within one goal.

Just 21 seconds after the goal, former Eagles defenseman Xavier Daigle, who had been honoured with a video tribute earlier in the game, was given a penalty for closing his hand on the puck. Hamel was again taken out of the goal. Just 13 seconds later, Eliot Litalien produced another successful tip and it was a 2-2 game. Hamel did his part to force extra time, with a huge save on Emmanuel Vermette in the final minute.

Overtime solved nothing, and the game headed to a shootout. Reece Peitzsche opened the scoring for the Eagles, before former Eagle Émile Ricard scored to counter. After Samuel Boyer was denied, Guité produced a highlight reel goal to put Chicoutimi in front. Eagle forward Lewis Gendron was unable to score to extend the shootout, and Chicoutimi skated off with a shootout victory.

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Félix Hamel (Cape Breton) 24 saves on 26 shots

2. Raphaël Précourt (Chicoutimi) 26 saves on shots

3. Eliot Litalien (Cape Breton) Game tying goal

Scratches For Cape Breton: Blake Burke (lower body injury), Derek Andrews, Hugo Charron, Logan Quinn

Scratches For Chicoutimi: Tomas Gagné (injury), Thomas Desruisseaux (injury), Jacob Gomez, Nicklas Numminen, Gabriel Anctil

Final Shots On Goal: 28-26 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 2/4

Chicoutimi Power Play: 1/5







