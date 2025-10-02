Islanders Family Skate Set for Sunday, October 12

Mark your calendars! Sunday, October 12 is shaping up to be a special afternoon at the Eastlink Centre!

The Charlottetown Islanders face off against the Newfoundland Regiment at 2:00 p.m., and right after the final buzzer, fans are invited to lace up for our annual Family Skate on the Eastlink Centre ice.

Islanders players will be joining the fun, skating alongside fans, signing autographs, and posing for photos. Fans are encouraged to bring items they'd like signed and those planning to participate are reminded to bring their own skates and wear a helmet while on the ice.

Want to bring the whole crew? Take advantage of our Family Pack, which includes two adult tickets and two youth tickets. Grab yours today at the Eastlink Centre Box Office or online here: purchase.eastlinkcentrepei.com.

Don't miss this chance to make unforgettable memories with the Islanders!







