Three-Game Win Streak - Big Weekend at TD Station

Published on October 8, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Saint John Sea Dogs are riding a three-game win streak heading into back-to-back home games this weekend, including a pair of thrilling victories this past weekend!

On Friday, the Sea Dogs spoiled Moncton's banner-raising night with an exciting 7-5 comeback win, led by two goals from Natan Éthier.

Sunday's showdown at TD Station saw the Sea Dogs edge out the Chicoutimi Saguenéens 6-5 in a high-scoring battle. The future was on full display with rookies Cameron Chartrand and Olivers Murnieks both scoring their first career QMJHL goals, while hometown boy Angelo Fullerton netted his first as a Sea Dog.

Over the weekend, the team showed off its depth with eight different players finding the back of the net.

