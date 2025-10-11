Eagles Fall to Huskies to Open Back to Back Set

Published on October 10, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- A two goal game from Nathan Langlois paced the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies to a 4-1 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles on Friday night at Centre 200.

- Maxime Sauthier scored his first career goal for the Eagles to open the scoring in the first period.

- Samuel Meloche picked up the win, stopping 23 of 24 shots. Félix Hamel turned aside 26 of 29 shots in the loss in addition to the empty netter.

There were no goals in the first seven minutes of the period, but when the goals came, there were two in a 47 second span. First it was Sauthier, putting his first career goal over the shoulder of Meloche. The Huskies repsonded, as Eliot Ogonowski finished a three way passing play to tie the game at 1. The Eagles outshot the visitors 12-5 in the opening frame, but the score was even at the end of the first frame.

The ice tilted for Rouyn-Noranda in the second period. The go ahead goal came at the 12:48 mark when Langlois put a shot from the left faceoff circle by Hamel, and the score held at the end of 40 minutes.

The Eagles were hoping the third time on the power play would be the charm when Benjamin Brunelle was sent off for high sticking in the opening seven minutes. But Langlois intercepted a drop pass from Sauthier, raced through the middle of the ice on a breakway and put it through the legs of Hamel to add to the lead.

In the final four minutes, Hamel was lifted for an extra attacker, but the Eagles could get no closer as William Vézina found the empty net. That concluded the scoring in a 4-1 Rouyn-Noranda win.

The rematch between these two teams goes tomorrow, as the Eagles host Buffalo Sabres prospect Samuel Meloche and one of the league's top scorers in Thomas Verdon.

Puck drop is at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/pKStU They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Nathan Langlois (Rouyn-Noranda) 2 goals, 3 shots

2. Eliot Ogonowski (Rouyn-Noranda) 1 goal, +1, 4 shots

3. Maxime Sauthier (Cape Breton) first career goal, 5 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Will Murphy (injury), Samuel Kupec (injury), Blake Burke (injury), Samuel Rocca

Scratches For Rouyn-Noranda: Lars Steiner (injury), Charlie Benigno, Jacob Hamel

Final Shots On Goal: 30-24 in favour of Rouyn-Noranda

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/3

Rouyn-Noranda Power Play: 0/3







