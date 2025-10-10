QMJHL Cup Begins Tonight

Boucherville, QC - Dieppe, New Brunswick, will host the first leg of the 2025 LHJMQ Cup this weekend.

As in previous years, the tournament will bring together the best prospects from each of the Atlantic provinces, divided into four squads: Team New Brunswick, Team Nova Scotia, Team Newfoundland and Labrador and Team Prince Edward Island.

The QMJHL Cup in Dieppe is the first opportunity for scouts from the 18 Q teams and the League's Central Scouting (CSR) to evaluate these prospects who are eligible for the 2026 QMJHL Draft presented by Fenplast.

League staff will also take advantage of the opportunity to hold information sessions for parents of U15 and U16 players, in addition to answering their questions about the league.







