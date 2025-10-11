Wildcats Post First Home Win with 2-1 Victory

Published on October 10, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Wildcats won their 3rd game of the season, and first at home, nipping the Rimouski Oceanic 2-1 in an entertaining game before 4,000 fans at the Avenir Centre on Friday night.

Simon Binkley scored both Cats goals (2nd, 3rd) with linemate Alex Mercier providing two key assists. The Oceanic dropped their fifth straight game but had excellent goaltending from Mathis Langevin with 40 saves. Rudy Guimond was called upon for several key stops and made 25 saves.

THREE STARS:

1 #12 SIMON BINKLEY (2G)

2 #10 ALEX MERCIER (2 ASSISTS)

3 RIM Mathis Langevin (40 saves)

The Cats improve to 3-2-2-0 and prepare for the Mooseheads in Halifax on Saturday at 7pm at Scotiabank Centre. Halifax enters the game on a three-game win streak.

Next week, the Cats host Val D'or Wednesday night and the Victoriaville Tigres Friday in a pair of home games at the Avenir Centre.

Join Marty Kingston with all the action tomorrow. night from Halifax at 7pm on FloHockey TV and the Cats Radio network-INSPIRE FM.

