Émile Beaunoyer Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

Published on October 14, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







The latest Videotron Player of the Week in the QMJHL is Val-d'Or Foreurs goaltender Émile Beaunoyer. In a pair of games, the product of Drummondville, who turned 19 on Saturday, was literally perfect, posting back-to-back shutouts over the weekend.

On Friday night at home, the third-year veteran turned aside 34 shots, including 16 in the third period, as the Foreurs defeated the Drummondville Voltigeurs 4-0. For Beaunoyer, who was named the game's third star, it was his second career QMJHL shutout.

It would take less than 48 hours for Beaunoyer to notch his third career whitewash. In Gatineau on Sunday afternoon, it would be a 40-save effort that rendered the Olympiques goalless as the Foreurs earned a 5-0 triumph. This time, Beaunoyer, who made an impressive 20 saves in the second period alone, was named the game's first star. It was the most saves made in a shutout by a Val-d'Or goaltender in 18 seasons, and the fifth most all-time in franchise history.

After starting the season with an 0-3 record, Beaunoyer has bounced back, winning three of his last four starts. Originally drafted by the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in the second round of the 2022 QMJHL Draft, his current shutout streak of 129 minutes, 30 seconds is the fifth-longest in team history.

_

2025-26 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 4 | Émile Beaunoyer (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 3 | Marcus Kearsey (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 2 | Thomas Verdon (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 1 | Matt Gosselin (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.