Cats Tangle with Val-d'Or Wednesday Night

Published on October 14, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Wildcats host the Foreurs in a Wednesday night battle at the Avenir Centre. The Cats have won their last 2 games and have had the Foreurs' number the last five seasons, holding a 7-1 edge.

Alex Mercier (5G, 7A) has grabbed the Cats scoring lead again after a 3-point, First Star performance in Halifax Saturday night. Niko Tournas (5G, 6A) and Simon Binkley (4G, 6A) are hot on his heels with 11 and 10 points, respectively

Rudy Guimond has had the net since his return from Detroit training camp. Rudy is 4-2 with a 2.92 GAA and .899 SV%..

The Foreurs find themselves tied with Victoriaville at the bottom of a very tight Western Conference,. Sporting a 3-4-1-1 record, Val-d'Or are probably better than their current standing with 2 wins, an OT loss and a shootout loss in their last 4 games. They are led by Alix Durocher with 12 points (4G, 8A), followed by a trio with 10 points each - 4th year veteran Nathan Brisson (6G, 4A), 20 year-old Czech import Samuel Fiala (5G, 5A) & Philippe Veilleux (4G, 6A), who put up 87 points last season, including 40 goals.

Émile Beaunoyer has carried the load in the crease so far with a 3-4 record, 2.95 GAA and .911 SV%

THINGS TO KNOW FOR WEDNESDAY:

