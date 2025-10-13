Isles Blank Regiment 3-0 to Open Thanksgiving Double-Header

Published on October 13, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders continued their red-hot start to the 2025-26 season on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Newfoundland Regiment 3-0 in front of a packed Eastlink Centre crowd to kick off the Thanksgiving weekend double-header.

It was a statement performance from the Isles, who extended their dominance over their Island rivals to three straight wins, improving to 8-1-0-1 on the season and sitting firmly atop the QMJHL standings.

After a scoreless first period filled with heavy hits and strong defensive play on both sides, it was the Islanders' depth that broke through midway through the second. Rookie Juraj Jonas Durco opened the scoring with his first career QMJHL goal, banging home a rebound off a rush from linemates Rowan Walsh and Nolan Duskocy.

Just minutes later, Will Shields doubled the lead on the powerplay, rifling a shot past Regiment goaltender Antoine Proulx for his fifth of the season. The Isles outshot the Regiment 24-12 through 40 minutes and carried that momentum into the third.

The Regiment pushed back in the final frame, but Donald Hickey once again stood tall, turning aside all 29 shots he faced to earn his second shutout of the season and seventh consecutive win to start the year - the second-longest season-opening streak in franchise history, behind only Colten Ellis (12).

Nolan Duskocy sealed the deal late in the third with his first QMJHL goal, firing a laser from the point to make it 3-0 and cap off a dominant night for the Islanders' fourth line of Durco, Walsh, and Duskocy - who combined for two goals and relentless forechecking all game long.

The win also marked the return of Tyler Peddle and Antoine Provencher to the lineup, Tyler adding a physical edge and veteran presence that helped set the tone early in the rivalry matchup.

Three Stars of the Game:

Donald Hickey (CHA) - 29-save shutout, 7th straight win

Nolan Duskocy (CHA) - 1st QMJHL goal

Juraj Jonas Durco (CHA) - 1st QMJHL goal

The two Island teams will square off once again today at 2 p.m. at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown to close out the Thanksgiving Double-Header.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early - or skip the lines and grab your tickets online now - for what promises to be another thrilling afternoon of hockey as the Isles look to sweep the weekend and extend their winning streak to eight games. Grab the Family Pack Deal - 2 Adult + 2 Youth tickets for just $60!







