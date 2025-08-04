Islanders Acquire Columbus Bluejackets Draft Pick Tyler Peddle

August 4, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI - The Charlottetown Islanders bolstered their roster today, acquiring over-ager forward Tyler Peddle from the Saint John Sea Dogs in exchange for a 2027 2nd Round Pick and a 2028 5th Round Pick.

Peddle, 20, brings a blend of size, skill, and leadership to Charlottetown's lineup. The 6'1", 209-pound forward from Antigonish, N.S. can play both center and left wing and is coming off two seasons in Saint John, where he served as an assistant captain. In 82 games with the Sea Dogs, he recorded 26 goals and 21 assists for 47 points, establishing himself as a leader on and off the ice.

Originally drafted 224th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2023 NHL Draft, Peddle is known for his physical style of play and his ability to make an impact in key moments. He will step into a vital role for the Islanders as one of the team's three over-agers this season.

"Tyler is a player who plays the game the right way," said Islanders General Manager Jim Hulton. "He's competitive, hard to play against, and brings the kind of experience and character we value."

The Islanders have recently finalized the signing of his younger brother, defenseman Brady Peddle, as the team looks to cement itself as a contender in the upcoming QMJHL season.

With Peddle's addition, the Islanders now have two over-ager spots remaining, with veterans Nathan Leek, Kyle Powers, and Max Jardine among those competing for the final openings.

Building a Contender

The Islanders' front office is clearly signalling its intent to compete at the top of the QMJHL this season, and fans should be excited to watch this roster come together.

With a strong mix of skill, size, and experience, and now the Peddle brothers on board, Charlottetown is shaping up to be a force to be reckoned with when the puck drops this fall.

Single Game Tickets will be available September 8th @ 11am at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown Box Office!

The Isles will open training camp next month at the Simmons Sports Centreon Wednesday, August 20th vs. Newfoundland Regiment. Preseason Tickets are available HERE. The full camp schedule including dates and further information is available on our website.







