Sea Dogs Sign Free-Agent Forward Chris Barlas

Published on August 15, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs have signed free-agent forward Chris Barlas to a QMJHL scholarship and development agreement, the team announced Friday.

"We are excited to be adding Chris to our team. He brings a wealth of experience that checks a lot of boxes in what we are looking for in a 20-year-old this season," said Sea Dogs head coach and general manager Travis Crickard. "Sea Dogs fans can expect a gritty two-way forward with a strong offensive touch. Everyone in Ottawa spoke highly of Chris's character and leadership, which will make for a strong addition on the ice and in our room."

Originally from Ottawa, Ont., Barlas spent the past four seasons with the Ottawa 67's in the Ontario Hockey League. The five-foot-10, 181-pound centre recorded 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 67 games last season.

"I'm excited to join the Sea Dogs and be part of such a great organization," said Barlas. "I'm looking forward to getting started and doing everything I can to help the team succeed."

Barlas, 20, was selected 12th overall by the 67's in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection. He is expected to join the team when training camp opens this weekend.







