Sea Dogs Announce 2025 Training Camp Details

Published on August 15, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs announced on Thursday the roster for the team's 2025 training camp, which begins this weekend at TD Station.

Training camp begins Saturday, August 16th with player registration. On-ice activities get underway on Sunday with the first of three one-hour scrimmages starting at 7:00pm. The first day of training camp will be open exclusively to 2025-26 Season Ticket Members as part of their benefits package, with the remainder of the schedule open to the general public. View the full schedule for week one here.

The preseason schedule begins on Tuesday, August 19th on the road against the Moncton Wildcats. The two teams will face-off again at the Garcelon Civic Centre in St. Stephen, N.B. the following day at 7:00pm. Click here for the full preseason schedule.

Among the 64 players reporting to camp, there are 18 free agent invites and two players on loan from other QMJHL teams. In total, the roster features 34 forwards, 19 defencemen, and eight goaltenders.

With several new additions over the off-season, forwards Olivier Groulx, Zach Morin, Matthew Krayer, Egan Beveridge, and Olivier Duhamel headline the list of returning players reporting to camp. 11 of the team's 12 selections from the 2025 Draft will be attending their first QMJHL training camp along with 2024 selections Cameron Chartrand and Brian McFadden.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from August 15, 2025

Sea Dogs Announce 2025 Training Camp Details - Saint John Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.