Sea Dogs Reassign Six Players from Training Camp Roster

Published on August 19, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs announced on Tuesday that six players have been reassigned from training camp, bringing the roster to 56.

Here are the players that have been returned to their respective teams:

Forwards

Bryce Cunningham

Ben Cross*

Carter McIllwraith

Defencemen

Frederick Bourque

Joshua Henry

Goaltender

Vladislav Bryzgalov

*Left for personal reasons

Preseason action begins Tuesday night as the Sea Dogs take on the Moncton Wildcats at the Avenir Centre. Puck drops at 7:00pm.







