Eagles Blank Mooseheads to Open Pre-Season

Published on August 19, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- The Cape Breton Eagles opened their 2025 pre-season campaign with a 3-0 victory over the Halifax Mooseheads at Centre 200 on Tuesday night. Jacob Hartlin helped pace the Eagle attack with a goal & an assist.

- Hugo Charron & Sam Boyer also scored for the Eagles while Samuel Rocca added two assists.

- Cape Breton's Connor Towle & Halifax's Olivier St-Onge were the starting goalies, with Towle stopping all six shots he faced and St-Onge stopped 20 of 22. Louca Connolly stopped all 12 shots in the Eagles goal in the second half, while Halifax's Sam Madgett turned aside 11 of 12.

The Mooseheads carried the opening minutes of the game, outshooting the Eagles 4-0, but the Eagles would take control of the game before period's end. Halifax successfully killed off a five on three with Jordan Shawe & Cole Brent in the box, but the Eagles cashed in later at even strength. Hugo Charron opened the scoring from the front of the goal just before the fifteen minute mark and the Eagles took a 1-0 lead to the break.

Penalty trouble would catch up with Halifax in the second period, this time with Logan Trewin & Nico Ciardiello in the penalty box to create another five on three. Sam Boyer finished a feed from the left faceoff circle for a power play goal and it was a 2-0 edge for the Eagles after 40 minutes.

The third period saw more special team scoring- this time the Eagles converting short handed when Jacob Hartlin finished a pass from the sideboards to give his team a 3-0 lead. Hartlin's goal was the final one of the evening as Towle & Connolly combined for the shutout.

The two teams will be back in action tomorrow at the St. Margaret's Centre in Upper Tantalon. Fans are advised to visit capebretoneagles.com and all Eagles social media accounts as the 2025 training camp continues.

Final Shots On Goal: 34-18 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/7

Halifax Power Play: 0/6







