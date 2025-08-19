Team Black Sweeps Day 2 of Cusson Cup

Published on August 19, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Day 2 of the 2025 Training Camp was packed with action as Team Black took both games of the Cusson Cup in front of a lively crowd at Simmons Sports Centre.

Game 1 - Black Strikes First

Team Black opened the day strong with a 5-2 win over Team White. Will Clark, Ben Masi, Brayden Stumpf, Mathis Valente, and Justin Hanscomb all found the back of the net for Black. Logan Biser and Jake Doherty answered for White, but it wasn't enough to slow down a balanced Black attack.

Game 2 - Spider Returns

The spotlight wasn't just on the ice in Game 2. Islanders equipment manager Andrew "Spider" MacNeill was back on the bench after returning from the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he earned bronze with Team Canada!

In similar fashion, Team Black rolled to a 7-4 victory. Taking a 2-0 series lead. Charles-Albert Pouliot stole the show with a hat trick, while Masi, Clark, Valente, and Marcus Kearsey added singles. Team White's scoring came from Doherty, CJ Watroba, Antoine Provencher (2025 7th Overall Pick), and Rowan Walsh (from Stratford, PE).

Coach's Corner

Head Coach and GM Jim Hulton praised the intensity on the ice:

"Brady Peddle was the best player out there today - you can see why he's an NHL draft pick."

He also highlighted strong showings from Ben Masi and Charles-Albert Pouliot, who continue to impress.

Hulton confirmed that the first round of roster cuts will be made following Game 3.

What's Next

While Team Black has already secured the Cusson Cup, tonight's final game at 6pm is a critical test. For many players, it's the last chance to make their case before cuts and earn a spot in preseason action. Expect nothing less than an all-out effort. Game is free to attend!

Fans can also look ahead to the first preseason game on Wednesday, August 20th at 7pm at Simmons Sports Centre against the Newfoundland Regiment. Tickets are available now here.

Stay tuned on Islanders social media channels for updates from Game 3 of the Cusson Cup.







