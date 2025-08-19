Eagles Make 10 Roster Moves

Published on August 19, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier announced a roster change today that brings the 2025 training camp roster down to 37 players.

The following players have been reassigned from camp:

Owen Bell, Defense (Invite 2025)

Benjamin Lefebvre, Forward (11th round, 183rd overall, 2025)

Malcolm MacDonald, Forward (Invite 2025)

Logan Foote, Defense (13th round, 230th overall, 2024)

Ray MacDougall, Defense (Invite 2025)

Marc-Olivier Pilote, Goalie (Invite 2025)

Liam Oravsky, Forward (Invite 2025)

Lucas Novak, Forward (Invite 2025)

Caiden Pellegrino, Forward (Invite 2025)

Martins Bartulis, Forward (Invite 2025)

Tonight, the Eagles will play their first pre-season game at Centre 200 to take on the Halifax Mooseheads.







