Islanders Reassign 16 Players
Published on August 19, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Charlottetown Islanders News Release
The Charlottetown Islanders General Manager & Head Coach Jim Hulton announced that the team has released 16 players following the completion of the 2025 Cusson Cup.
The following players have been reassigned from camp:
Will Rob (D) Free Agent
Gabriel Trozzo (D) Free Agent
Ryan Jewer (D) Drafted 2025
Will Morgan (G) Drafted 2024
Charles Deragon (G) Drafted 2025
Xavier Bussiere (G) Free Agent
Logan Biser (F) Free Agent
Ashton Campbell (F) Free Agent
Malix Chenier-Meunier (F) Drafted 2024
Kayden Robitaille (F) Drafted 2024
Isaiah Rogerson (F) Drafted 2024
Justin Cluett (F) Drafted 2025
Gianfranco D'Agata (F) Drafted 2025
Arnaud Desjardins (F) Drafted 2025
Alex Duguay-Caron (F) Drafted 2025
Justin Hanscomb (F) Drafted 2025
Islanders play tomorrow night at the Simmons Sports Centre at 7PM vs. the Newfoundland Regiment.
