Islanders Reassign 16 Players

Published on August 19, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders General Manager & Head Coach Jim Hulton announced that the team has released 16 players following the completion of the 2025 Cusson Cup.

The following players have been reassigned from camp:

Will Rob (D) Free Agent

Gabriel Trozzo (D) Free Agent

Ryan Jewer (D) Drafted 2025

Will Morgan (G) Drafted 2024

Charles Deragon (G) Drafted 2025

Xavier Bussiere (G) Free Agent

Logan Biser (F) Free Agent

Ashton Campbell (F) Free Agent

Malix Chenier-Meunier (F) Drafted 2024

Kayden Robitaille (F) Drafted 2024

Isaiah Rogerson (F) Drafted 2024

Justin Cluett (F) Drafted 2025

Gianfranco D'Agata (F) Drafted 2025

Arnaud Desjardins (F) Drafted 2025

Alex Duguay-Caron (F) Drafted 2025

Justin Hanscomb (F) Drafted 2025

Islanders play tomorrow night at the Simmons Sports Centre at 7PM vs. the Newfoundland Regiment.







