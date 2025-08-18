Cusson Cup Kicks off Today at Simmons Sports Centre

The 2025 Islanders Training Camp heats up today with the start of the Cusson Cup, a three-game intrasquad series between Team Black and Team White. Featuring this year's training camp invitees, the series will provide players with a prime opportunity to showcase their skills and make their case for a roster spot.

All games will be played at Simmons Sports Centre:

Game 1: Monday, August 18th at 10:00 AM ~ TODAY!

Game 2: Monday, August 18th at 6:30 PM ~ TODAY!

Game 3: Tuesday, August 19th at 6:00 PM

Players to Watch

Antoine Provencher - The Islanders' 7th overall pick in the 2025 QMJHL Draft will suit up for his first taste of camp action.

Brady Peddle - A Pittsburgh Penguins 3rd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, Peddle makes his Islanders debut as a highly touted new siging.

The Cusson Cup is played in memory of former Head Scout Al Cusson, who passed away suddenly in 2022. Cusson spent 10 seasons with the Islanders in various scouting roles and left a lasting mark on the organization.

"Al was a valued member of our staff, a valued member of the scouting fraternity who will be missed and remembered by all," said Head Coach and General Manager Jim Hulton. "He was Islanders through and through and loved this team with a passion and dedication that was unmatched. By introducing the Cusson Memorial Cup, we will keep his memory alive."

Admission to all games in the Cusson Cup is free of charge. Follow along on our social media for score updates and media coverage.

The Islanders' preseason officially begins Wednesday, August 20th at 7:00 PM, when they face the Newfoundland Regiment at Simmons Sports Centre. Tickets are available now.







