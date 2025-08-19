Training Camp 2025: Day 1 Recap

Published on August 18, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







FREDERICTON, NB - Day one from the first ever Newfoundland Regiment training camp is in the books and there was no shortage of action taking place at the Grant Harvey Centre in Fredericton.

Team Beaumont-Hamel took down Team Courtrai 7-4 in the first game of the morning. Jacoby Palmer led the way with a pair of goals for Beaumont-Hamel while Owen Dyke, Louis-François Bèlanger, Liam Arsenault, Blake Pilgrim-Edwards and Matys St-Gelais all added singles in the win. Courtrai goals came courtesy of Danny Hussa (2), Mathieu St-Onge, and Zachary Rushton.

Later that afternoon it was Team Gallipoli who got the best of Team Beaumont-Hamel as they skated to a 7-5 win in game two. Gallipoli goals came from Aleksei Zhukov (2), Noah Laberge, Tyler Wood, Justin Larose, Max Sheppard and Joseph Covelluzzi. Beaumont-Hamel scorers were Cedrik Laberge (2), Ben Veitch, Xander Boutilier and Jacoby Palmer.

Tuesday's schedule once again serves up a pair of scrimmages as Team Gallipoli take on Team Courtrai at 10:00 AM before Team Courtrai go again against Team Beaumont-Hamel at 4:30 PM. Intersquad roster are available here.

Following the second straight day of intersquad games, Newfoundland play their first preseason game on the road as they visit the Charlottetown Islanders Wednesday night at the Simmons Centre. Fans can follow along for live updates on Regiment socials during all five preseason contests.

A limited quantity of tickets remain for the opening weekend of Regiment hockey as the Moncton Wildcats are set to visit the Mary Brown's Centre September 18th & 19th. Secure yours today before they're gone.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from August 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.