Eagles Acquire Litalien, Hamel, Kupec from Armada for Goaltender Milota

August 1, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







It was announced today that the Cape Breton Eagles have acquired 19-year-old forward Éliot Litalien, 20-year-old goalie Félix Hamel and 19-year-old European defenceman Samuel Kupec from the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in exchange for goaltender Jakub Milota and a sixth round draft pick in 2026.

Éliot Litalien (2006-03-23), is the older brother of Eagles forward Romain Litalien and is a former 8th overall pick by the Armada in the 2022 QMJHL Entry Draft. Standing 6'1, 196 pounds, he scored eight goals and eight assists in 37 games last season. In 2024, he attended the Ottawa Senators development camp.

On Litalien, Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier said:

Éliot is a complete player. He was slowed down by injuries last year but we don't think we have seen anything from him yet in terms of what he is capable of. Besides scoring, he brings a lot to the table across the ice. He is good on the PK, he is fit for the top line, he is big and strong and good at face-offs. Both he and his brother Romain are very excited to be able to play together and to pair up for the next two years.

Félix Hamel (2005-07-05), is entering his third full season in the QMJHL after playing 78 career games with Blainville-Boisbriand, Shawinigan and Baie-Comeau. During that time, the 20-year-old amounted a record of 45 wins and 26 losses, while securing a 2.85 goals against average and a .904 save percentage. Last season, the 6'3, 196 pound net-minder had a 30-12 record between the Armada and the Cataractes.

On Hamel, Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier said:

Félix is a legit number one goalie in this league. Last year he had 30 wins and had a great save percentage. If it wasn't for extra overaged players on Blainville's club, they certainly would have kept him. We are lucky to land a quality, top end goalie in this trade like him.

Samuel Kupec (2006-01-14), is a former 8th overall pick in the 2023 CHL Import Draft who scored two goals and five assists in his first 46 QMJHL games last season with the Armada. Standing at 6'2, 212 pounds, Kupec will occupy one of the three European spots on the Eagles roster this season.

On Kupec, Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier said:

Samuel is a big strong defenceman who plays the game physical and is always thinking defence first. He will really help out our young guys on the back end and will be a great piece for our defence core this season.

All three players will join the Eagles roster when the club's main training camp kicks off on August 20th at Centre 200.

Jakub Milota spent the last two seasons with the Eagles, finishing with a record of 36 wins and 30 losses. In 2024, he was drafted in the fourth round, 99th overall by the Nashville Predators in that year's NHL Entry Draft and has also won a bronze medal as part of Team Czechia at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships.

The entire Eagles family would like to thank Jakub for his time with the club and wish him the best of luck this season and beyond!







