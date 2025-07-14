Three Eagles Prospects Invited to Canada U17 World Hockey Challenge Camp

The top three Cape Breton Eagles draft picks from the 2025 QMJHL Entry Draft have all been invited to Team Canada's camp for the upcoming World Under 17 Hockey Challenge set for October 31 in Truro, NS.

Olivier Charron (RD1, #14) Julien Nadeau (RD2, #23) and Sam Berthiaume (RD2, #25) will all compete for a spot on Team Canada Red or Team Canada White beginning this week.

The U17 World Challenge happens annually and includes two Canadian teams and four international entries in a tournament that looks to showcase "future stars of the game".

In 2024, Eagles forward Romain Litalien won the U17 World Hockey Challenge silver medal as part of Team Canada Red.

Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier said seeing the top three draft picks from this year's draft all be invited to camp is a testament to the hard work done by Eagles head scouts Olivier Belanger, Jonathan Murphy and the rest of the scouting staff.

The Eagles selected Olivier Charron on June 6 after acquiring pick number 14 in a draft day trade. Charron, the younger brother of Eagles 2024 fourth round draft pick Hugo Charron, scored 22 goals and 23 assists in 41 games this past season with the Grenadiers de Châteauguay of the Quebec U18 league.

At pick #23, the club selected the #5 ranked defenceman Julien Nadeau from Collège Notre-Dame. Last season, Nadeau scored four goals and eight assists in his first 29 games with Notre-Dame.

Stellarton's Sam Berthiaume was the first goalie chosen in the 2025 draft. The 15-year-old was ranked as the second best goalie in this year's draft after sporting a .902 save percentage in 33 starts with South Kent School U15 AAA in Connecticut this past year.

Tryouts for Team Canada will take place from July 18 - 23 in Toronto, ON.







