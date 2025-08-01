Goalie Owen Bresson Acquired from Shawinigan

August 1, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Halifax Mooseheads shored up the goaltending position on Friday when General Manager Cam Russell added soon-to-be 19-year-old Owen Bresson from the Shawinigan Cataractes in exchange for a 2026 3rd round draft pick. The 2006-born Bresson will celebrate his 19th birthday in September.

Bresson is a native of Dominion, NS and made his QMJHL debut in November of last season with the Cataractes following the NCAA rule change. The 6-foot-3 goalie was drafted by Shawinigan in the 9th round in 2022 but opted to play in the BCHL in order to retain his NCAA eligibility. He picked up eight wins in 17 games played - including two shutouts - while posting a 2.98 goals against average and a .905 save percentage.

In the BCHL, Bresson played a total of 39 games over two seasons with Chilliwack and Victoria and contributed 22 wins with four shutouts, a goals against average of 2.68 and a .912 save percentage.

He played minor hockey in the Cape Breton Cougars program before heading south of the border where he suited up for South Kent School at the U15 and U16 levels, and later played for Selects Academy U18 in 2023.

Bresson will team with 17-year-old sophomore Nick Cirka to form the goaltending tandem for Head Coach Brad MacKenzie's Mooseheads this season. They will be on the ice when Training Camp presented by GoodLife Fitness opens on Sunday, August 17th in Dartmouth.

Bresson will team with 17-year-old sophomore Nick Cirka to form the goaltending tandem for Head Coach Brad MacKenzie's Mooseheads this season. They will be on the ice when Training Camp presented by GoodLife Fitness opens on Sunday, August 17th in Dartmouth.







