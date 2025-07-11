Andrew Lord Accepts AHL Head Coaching Position

July 11, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Halifax, NS - The Halifax Mooseheads announced Friday that Andrew Lord has accepted an offer to become the new Head Coach of the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign. Brad MacKenzie was immediately promoted from Associate Coach to Head Coach of the Mooseheads.

"We want to thank Andrew Lord for his contributions to the Mooseheads and wish him nothing but the best in the future. We equally believe Brad MacKenzie is the right person to lead our organization as we take the next step in this journey. Brad was instrumental in shaping the culture, compete, and strong foundation that defined the Mooseheads team this past season. He has been a mainstay here for a number of years and is not only highly deserving of the opportunity but is someone who we believe will make this a seamless transition for the players and our organization. We look forward to seeing Brad build on that alongside the tremendous staff we have in place." said Sam Simon, owner and Peter Simon, President of Simon Sports.

The Ontario Reign are the top affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings as Lord returns to the organization where he served as Head Coach, GM and Director of Hockey Operations for the Kings' ECHL affiliate - the Greenville Swamp Rabbits from 2020-2024.

"It is with mixed emotions that I have decided to leave the Mooseheads. Excited for the opportunity to become a Head Coach in the American Hockey League and to return to an organization that treated me very well during my time in Greenville and it's one step closer to the ultimate goal of coaching in the NHL," Lord said.

"At the same time, it's tough to leave Halifax. I love the city and the fans, and I love what we started to build this past season as a team. I want to thank Sam and Peter Simon for believing in me and for giving me the opportunity to coach this storied franchise. I also want to say thank you to Cam Russell and both the hockey operations and business staffs, it's been a pleasure working with you and I know the team is in great hands with Brad.

Lastly to the players, you are an incredible group of people and players, and I greatly enjoyed our time together. Thank you for your commitment and for putting your bodies on the line, I'll always look back fondly on this season and particularly that first round upset. Thank you Halifax."

Lord was named Head Coach of the Halifax Mooseheads on June 14th, 2024 and went on to lead the young, rebuilding club to a 19-35-8-2 record and the final playoff berth in the QMJHL. The Mooseheads became the first 16th seed in QMJHL history to win a playoff series with a seven-game upset victory over the defending Gilles-Courteau Trophy Champion Drummondville Voltigeurs. Halifax was swept by Rouyn-Noranda in four games in the second round of the playoffs.

Brad MacKenzie is entering his fifth season on the Mooseheads bench and has previously been a Head Coach with the Grand Falls Rapids of the Maritime Junior Hockey League where he won the league's Coach of the Year trophy in 2020-21. The 32-year-old from Charlottetown, PE has been responsible for the Halifax defense and penalty kill during his time with the team and was promoted to Associate Coach ahead of the 2024-25 season. He becomes the 15th Head Coach in franchise history.

"I am incredibly grateful and thrilled for the opportunity to take the Head Coaching role with the Mooseheads," MacKenzie said.

"I appreciate the foundation that Andrew laid here last season and the opportunity to take the next steps forward with an exciting core of players. The last 4 years in Halifax has been a tremendous learning experience for me and I am excited to have the opportunity to take my next step personally as a Head Coach here in Halifax. Since becoming owners, the Simons have quickly implemented great structure to the team both with their resources and with their emphasis on character and culture and I'm happy to be a part of that. This is a special city and organization with an amazing fan base, and we are looking forward to continuing to develop as a team that our fans can be proud of."

Andrew Lord & Brad MacKenzie speak pregame vs Rimouski- October 06, 2024 at the Scotiabank Center in Halifax, Nova Scotia. (Trevor MacMillan/Halifax Mooseheads)

The Halifax Mooseheads will open training camp in August with new roster additions such as third overall draft pick Malik L'Italien and first round CHL Import pick Oleg Kulebyakin ready to make their debuts with the team. The Mooseheads will play their first preseason game on Tuesday, August 19th in Cape Breton before hosting the Eagles on Wednesday, August 20th at 7pm in Upper Tantallon, NS.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from July 11, 2025

Andrew Lord Accepts AHL Head Coaching Position - Halifax Mooseheads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.