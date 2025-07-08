Our 20's - Halifax Mooseheads

July 8, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Throughout the summer, the QMJHL will summarize the journey of its 20-year-old players. Today, the Halifax Mooseheads: Braeden MacPhee, Brady Schultz and Jacob Steinman.

Braeden MacPhee, centre

An eighth-round pick of the Mooseheads in 2020, MacPhee has spent his entire junior career in Halifax, recording 55 points (28-27) in 198 games. This season, he set career highs in points (28), goals (16) and assists (12), in addition to leading his team with 68 penalty minutes. In fact, MacPhee's contribution is measured more in hard work, leadership and toughness than in points. We saw it when he helped the Mooseheads reach the final in 2023. A native of Moncton, he will play for the University of New Brunswick (UNB) next year.

Brady Schultz, defenceman

Like MacPhee, Schultz spent his entire junior career in Halifax and reached the final in 2023. That year, he impressed with 17 points in 21 playoff games. A 14th round pick (!) of the Mooseheads in 2020, Schultz leaves Halifax with the team's all-time lead among defencemen in points with 153 and assists with 129. All this, in 258 games (3rd). In addition, he was the Mooseheads' representative for the Marcel-Robert Trophy, awarded to the student-athlete of the year, in 2023-2024. The Monroe, Connecticut native will have the chance to play and study close to home next season at Quinnipiac University.

Jacob Steinman, goaltender

Used in 52 games (3rd in the QMJHL) this season, Steinman posted a 29-16-4-1 record with Moncton and Halifax, finishing second in the QMJHL in GAA (2.41) and save percentage (.923). Steinman, who recorded three shutouts (5th), didn't let the trade to Halifax shake him, as evidenced by his .917 save percentage in 22 games with the Mooseheads, who are 16th overall. These impressive statistics earned him the Patrick-Roy Trophy as the league's most outstanding goaltender. After a 147-game career in the QMJHL punctuated by 75 wins, a 2.90 GAA, a .908 save percentage and 8 shutouts, the Ontarian will continue to play with Bowling Green State University next year.







