The Next Wave Is Here

July 8, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







As we turn 21 this season, the Sea Dogs are all grown up. And this weekend, at a special event on the Saint John Boardwalk, we proudly unveiled the future of Sea Dogs hockey - a bold evolution of our logo, uniforms, and identity.

For the first time since entering the QMJHL in 2005, we've updated our look - one that honours where we've been and reflects where we're going.

This is an evolution, not a revolution. Sharper. More aggressive. More confident.

Our new uniforms are clean and unified - custom-built with intention. A new wordmark, a custom typeface, and a full colour palette that pays tribute to our history and the city we call home.

This brand evolution has been two years in the making, led by award-winning designer Brian Gundell - whose work includes the Seattle Kraken and teams across MLB and the NFL. Every detail has meaning.

"The word 'Next' is important. It means continuing what has been built here," says Sea Dogs President Trevor Georgie. "The process we trust is patient, deliberate, and powerful. There's an inevitability to the word 'next.' The timing is right, as the Sea Dogs mature and turn 21. My favourite - and what I believe will be a fan favourite - is the five championships embroidered inside the collar of the sweaters. It's a constant reminder to our players every time they put it on, of the legacy left by those who wore the jersey before, and of the expectations they carry now."







