Sea Dogs Announce 2025 Development Camp Details

June 27, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs announced today the roster for the team's 2025 Development Camp, which will take place Friday, July 4 through Sunday, July 6 at the qplex in Quispamsis.

On-ice activities get underway at 6:30pm on July 4, followed by more on-ice sessions throughout the rest of the weekend. Players will also undergo fitness testing and take part in various off-ice sessions focused on nutrition and sports psychology.

Among the 33 players invited to Development Camp, there are 12 players selected in the 2025 QMJHL Draft and 11 players selected in 2024. In total, the roster features 16 forwards, 13 defencemen, and four goaltenders.







