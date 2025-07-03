Sea Dogs Bolster Hockey Operations Staff with Three New Hires

July 3, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs have hired Kyle MacDonald as director of hockey operations and assistant coach, and Tim Archambault as assistant coach, the team announced Thursday. The club has also added Zak Larnaudie as head equipment manager.

MacDonald brings significant experience to the organization, having spent eight seasons with the University of New Brunswick, where he served as goaltending coach for both the men's and women's hockey teams.

"Extremely fortunate would be the phrase to describe adding Kyle to our staff," said Sea Dogs head coach and general manager Travis Crickard. "We wanted to add a director of hockey operations and coach who could make our work process as a staff more efficient. Fortunately, Kyle is capable of doing that and much more. He has a wealth of knowledge in multiple areas, including working as a goaltending coach. With a strong stable of young goaltenders we've drafted in recent years, we're excited for them to have the chance to work with someone of Kyle's experience."

Along with his goaltending coach duties, MacDonald held the role of video coach and director of hockey operations for the men's team from 2019 to 2022, before becoming associate coach and later interim head coach of the women's team. Originally from Rothesay, N.B., he also worked with the Saint John U18 Vito's prior to joining the UNB Reds, and this past season served as goaltending coach for the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

"I believe the Sea Dogs are building toward something special with this young group, and I am truly grateful for the opportunity to come home and be a part of it," said MacDonald.

Archambault joins the coaching staff after working as a Quebec regional scout with the Sea Dogs this past season. Originally from Châteauguay, Que., he has served as head coach of the Cégep Saint-Laurent Patriotes since 2021.

"We are really happy to be able to add someone with Tim's background to our staff," said Crickard. "He is very hungry to make a difference every day and brings a detailed approach to teaching. Aside from his role at Saint-Laurent, where he won a QCHL championship, he regularly works as a development coach with a number of defencemen who are either drafted to or currently playing in the QMJHL. This level of experience will prove invaluable as we continue to develop and remodel our defensive corps."

"I'm really excited to join the Sea Dogs coaching staff and be a part of the Saint John community," said Archambault. "I'm looking forward to working with this first-class organization, contributing to the development of the next wave of Sea Dogs athletes, and helping the team reach their goals. I'm extremely thankful to Scott McCain, Trevor Georgie and Travis Crickard for the trust and this incredible opportunity."

Larnaudie joins the Sea Dogs after two seasons as head equipment manager for the Niagara IceDogs of the Ontario Hockey League. He previously spent three and a half years as equipment manager with the Laurier Golden Hawks women's hockey team, followed by half a season with the TMU Bold men's hockey team. He also served as head equipment manager for the Brock Badgers men's and women's hockey teams during the 2022-23 season.

"Zak came highly recommended by a number of equipment managers I've worked with at world championships through Hockey Canada," said Crickard. "He brings a variety of experience at the high-performance level and demonstrated a strong desire to be a part of our team and move to the Maritimes during the interview process. We're very excited to add him as a key member of our staff."

"I'm excited to be part of the Sea Dogs organization," said Larnaudie. "I'm looking forward to contributing to a winning culture on and off the ice, and enjoying life in the Maritimes."







