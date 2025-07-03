Sea Dogs Select Murnieks, Zubek, Vilén in 2025 CHL Import Draft

July 3, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs made three selections in the 2025 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft on Wednesday.

"We're delighted with the results of yesterday's import draft, having accomplished three key objectives for our team," said Sea Dogs head coach and general manager Travis Crickard. "First, drafting Olivers Murnieks has been our goal this entire season. He brings a pedigree of being an ultra-reliable and mature centreman despite his age."

Latvian forward and top 2026 NHL Draft prospect Olivers Murnieks was the team's first pick of the day, sixth overall. The 16-year-old played 52 games with the Sioux City Musketeers this season, recording 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists), and was named to the USHL All-Rookie Second Team.

"I am honoured and excited about playing for the Sea Dogs," said Murnieks. "They have shown a lot of interest and belief in me for some time. It's a great organization and they've had a lot of success with Latvian players. I can't wait to get started."

Murnieks also represented Latvia at the 2025 World Junior Championship, playing on a line with former Sea Dogs captain Eriks Mateiko. With four points (one goal, three assists) in five games, Murnieks became just the seventh 16-year-old to record four or more points at the world juniors this century - joining a list that includes Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Connor Bedard and Aleksander Barkov. The six-foot-one, 194-pound centre also served as an alternate captain for Latvia at the 2025 IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championship, finishing with two points in five games.

"Next, we wanted to add size, grit and positionally sound play to our left side, and we accomplished that with the selection of Patryk Zubek," said Crickard. "I saw him at the U18 worlds, and in the quarterfinal against Canada he made life difficult for our players."

With their second pick in the import draft, the Sea Dogs selected Slovak defenceman Patryk Zubek. The six-foot-three, 207-pound blueliner posted 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 31 games with Team Slovakia U18 this season and represented his country at the Under-18 Worlds. Zubek also recorded seven points (one goal, six assists) in seven games with Barani Banská Bystrica U20, and appeared in one game for HC Banská Bystrica in the Tipsport Liga, Slovakia's top professional league.

"I am very excited to be a Sea Dog. It's a great franchise that has had lots of success," said Zubek. "It's a good young team and I'm ready to get started."

Max Vilén, a 19-year-old defenceman from Hammarlöv, Sweden, was Saint John's final pick of the draft. He played this past season with the Malmö Redhawks in Sweden's J20 Nationell league, where he tallied 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) in 36 games.

"Lastly, with the selection of Max Vilén, we secured a defenceman who can play big minutes in all situations," said Crickard. "With us revamping our defensive corps, we look to him to bring his experience and be a leader on our blue line."

Vilén also has experience in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), the country's top men's league, and represented Sweden at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he recorded one point in four games.

"It is a privilege and an honour to be drafted by such a great organization with a strong history of winning," said Vilén.

