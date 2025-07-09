Josh Crouse & Colton Funk Join Hockey Operations Staff

July 9, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The Halifax Mooseheads are excited to announce the hiring of Josh Crouse as the club's Director of Performance, a new position within the organization, and Colton Funk as the new Head Athletic Therapist.

Crouse will handle all strength and conditioning for the players while overseeing injury prevention, recovery and nutrition. He joins the Mooseheads after seven years as the Head of Strength & Conditioning for St. FX Athletics.

Prior to joining St. FX in 2018, Josh spent three seasons as the Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach at his alma mater, Acadia University. During that time he also served as an Assistant Coach for the Women's Volleyball team. In 2021, he worked as an Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach with the Canadian Women's Softball team, which won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Crouse, a native of Bridgewater, NS, completed his undergraduate degree at Acadia and later earned a Master's in Adult Education from St. FX. He is a certified Clinical Exercise Physiologist and High-Performance Specialist through the Canadian Society of Exercise Physiology. In addition to his work at St. FX, Josh leads the Antigonish chapter of the EXCEL Program, offering exercise programming and health counseling to cancer survivors in the community. He also serves as an instructor in the Department of Human Kinetics at St. FX, teaching courses in Exercise Oncology, Sport Science and Weight Training, and runs the Sports Performance Internship.

Funk comes to Halifax after eight years as part of the St. Olaf College sports medicine team in Minnesota where he primarily worked with football, men's and women's golf, women's hockey, and men's and women's indoor/outdoor track and field. He has held the title of the co-director of sports medicine/associate athletic trainer with St. Olaf since 2019.

The Rhinelander, Wis. native earned his Bachelor of Science degree in athletic training from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in 2016 and went on to earn his Post-Professional Master's degree in athletic training and kinesiology at the University of Virginia.

The additions of Crouse and Funk were made following the departures of former Strength & Conditioning Coach Chris Pierce and Athletic Therapist Melanie Landry. The Mooseheads would like to thank Chris and Melanie for their many years of dedicated service to the organization and wish them the best of luck in their future endeavours.







