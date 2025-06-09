Mooseheads Make 11 Picks at QMJHL Entry Draft

June 9, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Your Halifax Mooseheads came home from Quebec City with a new prospect pool of 11 players following the 2025 QMJHL Entry Draft at Videotron Centre over the weekend.

General Manager Cam Russell made highly touted defenceman Malik L'Italien of Stanstead College his first selection in the third overall position on Friday night. In total, Russell left the draft with five defencemen, five forwards and one goalie.

American defenceman Cameron Minella was another player rated extremely high on Halifax's draft list and the team landed him with the 21st overall pick, early in the second round. Minella is a native of Darien, CT and scored 61 points in 52 games on the blueline last season with Mid Fairfield U15. He was one-of-40 players invited to try out for the US National Development Program earlier this year.

Halifax then traded up to get into the third round by sending a fourth round pick (59th overall) and a 2026 second round pick to Chicoutimi in exchange for the 48th overall pick where Russell went for a big-time offensive forward in Paulo Gualberto Jr. The center from Barnstable, MA had 107 points this season with Mount St Charles Academy 15U following a 106 point output the year prior at the 14U level.

A great storyline unfolded in the fifth round with Halifax's selection of forward Jayden Napon. The left winger from Montreal had a great season with Laval-Montreal Rousseau Royal where he scored 26 points in 42 games and added another 10 points in the playoffs. Napon not only shares a birthday with top pick Malik L'Italien but the two have been best friends since their youth. L'Italien greated Napon on the draft floor with a big hug while their respective families celebrated together.

Russell went south of the border again in the sixth round to nab right shooting defenceman Brody Berard. The nephew of former NHL great Bryan Berard hails from Cumberland, RI and was Gualberto Jr's teammate at Mount St Charles where he had some nice offensive numbers from the backend with 38 points in 58 games.

The Mooseheads had a run of three straight Quebec based players starting in the seventh round with big forward Nathan Ruel from the Chateauguay Grenadiers. The 6-foot-1 center from Riviere-du-Loup, QC finished the season with the Grenadiers but also suited up for College Notre-Dame and Bas St-Laurent. In total he played 39 games and scored 24 points.

Forward Ylan Verpaelst of the Magog Cantonniers was next up in the eight round. The gritty, two-way forward had 21 points in 39 games and had 57 penalty minutes. More size on the blueline was added in the ninth round when the Moose selected Quebec City area native Nicolas Blanchette 143rd overall. Blanchette stands 6 feet tall and weighs 187 pounds and moved about 600 kilometers northwest of Quebec City to Amos, QC where he played 40 games for the Forestiers last season and scored 17 points.

Halifax finished off the 2025 Entry Draft with three consecutive selections from Nova Scotia, including Dartmouth's Sam Ryan in the 10th round. Ryan played at the Boston Hockey Academy and scored 90 points in a total of 72 games spread over three levels last season. The Moose nabbed defenceman Duncan Anderson of Antigonish in the 11th round. Anderson also played in the United States last season with South Kent School and was very productive with 36 points in 44 games. The draft class was capped off with goalie Jack Bell of Antigonish in the 12th round. Bell suited up for the Cape Breton West Islanders and played 18 games as a rookie while posting a 3.37 goals against average and an .887 save percentage.

Next of the agenda for Cam Russell and the Mooseheads is the CHL Import Draft on July 2nd where the Mooseheads hold the ninth overall pick as well as 70th and 131st picks in the newly expanded three-round draft. Halifax is expected to make their first two selections with German defenceman Carlos Handel set to return to the team in the fall.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.