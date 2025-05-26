Mooseheads QMJHL Entry Draft Order of Selection

May 26, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The QMJHL has unveiled the complete order of selections for the upcoming QMJHL Entry Draft to be held June 6-7 at the Videotron Centre in Quebec, QC. The Halifax Mooseheads own a total of 12 picks, including third overall and have two picks in each of the second and eighth rounds.

Mooseheads Draft Picks

ROUND OVERALL ORIGINAL OWNER

1 3 Halifax

2 21 Halifax

2 29 Blainville-Boisbriand

4 59 Halifax

5 77 Halifax

6 95 Halifax

7 113 Halifax

8 131 Halifax

8 143 Shawinigan

10 167 Halifax

11 185 Halifax

12 203 Halifax

Halifax's additional second round pick was originally property of Blainville-Boisbriand and was acquired from Moncton along with Jacob Steinman and two 2026 picks in exchange for Mathis Rousseau and Logan Crosby. The additional eighth round pick belonged to Shawinigan and was acquired in the December, 2022 trade that sent Stephane Huard Jr to the Cataractes.

DRAFT PROSPECT RANKINGS

The Mooseheads previously traded away a third round pick (41st overall) to Shawinigan as part of a five-player deal with Shawinigan that brought Lou-Felix Denis and Jan Sprynar to Halifax in January, 2024. GM Cam Russell also sent his ninth round pick to Cape Breton in January of this year in exchange for forward Callum Aucoin.

Fans can follow along with the 2025 QMJHL Entry Draft with live coverage from Eastlink or with a CHL TV subscription.

Round 1 | June 6 | 8pm AT, Live on Eastlink and CHL TV

Rounds 2-12 | June 7 | 11am AT, Live on YouTube and CHL TV







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 26, 2025

Mooseheads QMJHL Entry Draft Order of Selection - Halifax Mooseheads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.