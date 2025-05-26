2025 Memorial Cup Preview - Wildcats vs. Tigers - May 26

May 26, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Medicine Hat Tigers return to the ice at the 2025 Memorial Cup tonight against the Moncton Wildcats with an expected big-time boost to their lineup.

Cayden Lindstrom - the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft - is expected to hit the ice for his tournament debut. Puck drop is set for 7pm ET / 5pm MT on TSN 1/5, RDS and Victory Plus.

"Obviously a massive difference-maker," Ryder Ritchie (MIN) said. "It gives us a little more motivation and confidence with a player of that calibre in our lineup.

"It's [going] to be awesome having him on the ice."

Lindstrom missed the entire 2024-25 regular season due to a back injury but made his season debut in Game 1 of the WHL Championship Series against Spokane. He appeared in four of five games where he had two goals and four points to help the Tigers to a WHL title.

"I've been hungry since the start of the tournament," Lindstrom said. "Obviously, I took warmups in Game 1 but didn't play. I want to get out there and help my team win."

The Tigers got off to a perfect start Friday night when they took down the host Oceanic 5-4 in the opening game of the tournament. Trailing 3-2 after 40 minutes, Hunter St. Martin (FLA) ultimately scored the game-winner with 2:41 left in regulation to secure the two points.

"I thought we stuck with it," Ritchie said of the win. "We have so much belief in our group so we know we can come back in those games."

A win tonight would guarantee the Tigers at minimum a berth in Friday's semi-final.

As for Moncton, they will look for their first win of the tournament after a narrow 3-2 overtime loss to London Saturday.

Twice the Wildcats battled back from a goal down but ultimately succumbed 4:23 into overtime on Sam O'Reilly's (EDM) winner.

"Overall, we stuck to our game plan," captain Markus Vidicek said. "In the end it came down to one play at the end and we're looking to bounce back tonight."

The Wildcats - who were the CHL Top 10's no. 1 ranked at season's end - have rarely suffered back-to-back defeats this year. They lost consecutive games Sept. 28-29 and only again in Game's 4 and 5 of the Gilles-Courteau Trophy Final.

"We need to play our brand of hockey," Vidicek said. "Playing in the corners, making them defend. That will be a key part of our game tonight."

Goaltender Mathis Rousseau is expected to make his second straight start. Rousseau and Rudy Guimond (DET) alternated starts all the way up to Game 4 of the QMJHL Finals before Rousseau came in in relief and ultimately started Game's 5 and 6. After he made 45 saves Saturday, tonight would be his fourth straight start.

"He's been unbelievable," Vidicek said. "You see his compete and his work ethic on the ice. He's been awesome for us."

Scheduled from May 22 - June 1 in Rimouski, Québec, every game of the 2025 Memorial Cup will air on TSN and RDS in Canada and be available via live stream on TSN.ca, the TSN app, RDS.ca, and the RDS app. In addition to full coverage in Canada on TSN and RDS, the 2025 Memorial Cup will be available to stream live for free on Victory+ for viewers outside of Canada.

2025 Memorial Cup schedule:

May 23 - Game 1: Medicine Hat 5-4 Rimouski

May 24 - Game 2: Moncton 2-3 London (OT)

May 25 - Game 3: Rimouski 1-3 London

May 26 - Game 4: Moncton vs. Medicine Hat - 7:00pm ET

May 27 - Game 5: London vs. Medicine Hat - 7:00pm ET

May 28 - Game 6: Rimouski vs. Moncton - 7:00pm ET

May 29 - Tie-breaker (if necessary) - 7:00pm ET

May 30 - Semi-final - 7:00pm ET

June 1 - Final - 7:00pm ET







