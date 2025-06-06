Mooseheads Pick Defenceman Malik L'Italien 3rd Overall

June 6, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Your Halifax Mooseheads proudly selected defenceman Malik L'Italien with the third overall pick in Friday's Round 1 of the QMJHL Entry Draft. L'Italien was ranked second amongst all players by the league's Central Scouting Registry and is considered to be among the top blueliners of his age group in Canada.

The 6-foot-2, 187 pound defenceman had an excellent season while playing at Stanstead College where he was a standout at both ends of the ice with 50 points in 72 games at four different levels. He netted 13 goals while adding 37 assists.

CSR Director Pierre Cholette describes Malik as a left-handed defenseman with good size and an exceptional skating stride. He has an undeniable offensive flair, good quick hands, a very good shot and natural poise when in possession of the puck. Constantly facing the play, he is able to move around and make decisions quickly. The only 15-year-old on his team, he was regularly used on the first pair of defensemen and on special teams. Although he doesn't necessarily play a physical game, Malik completes his checks when the situation lends itself to it. He shows a capacity and ease of adaptation that will enable him to quickly improve this aspect of his game.

L'Italien will immediately bolster the Halifax blueline which already features players like Owen Phillips, Carlos Handel, Mathieu Taillefer, Eddy Doyle and Justin Chiras. General Manager Cam Russell will make his next pick on Saturday morning in Round 2 where he holds the 21st overall selection. Fans can watch the live stream live on the QMJHL YouTube Channel or CHL TV as day two begins at 11am ADT.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.