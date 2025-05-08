Carlos Händel Named to QMJHL Rookie All Star Team

May 8, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads defenceman Carlos Händel was named to the QMJHL Rookie All Star Team on Thursday. The NHL Draft eligible defenceman from Germany hand a standout season in his first year with the Herd. Händel was the top scoring rookie blueliner in the QMJHL with 26 points in 52 games played including three goals and 23 assists.

He was sixth in team scoring for the Mooseheads and the highest scoring rookie for the club. Halifax selected Händel in the first round of the 2024 CHL Import Draft, 43rd overall.

The 18-year-old is ranked 73rd among North American skaters by Central Scouting for the upcoming NHL Entry Draft in June. He was named one of Germany's top three players at the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championship in Ottawa and recently participated for Germany once again in the U18 Men's World Championship where he set a record for two fastest goals scored by one player when he tallied twice in 19 seconds.

Händel was joined on the 2024-25 QMJHL Rookie All Star Team by fellow defenceman Benjamin Cossette-Ayotte (Val d'Or), forwards Matvei Gridin (Shawinigan), Lars Steiner (Rouyn-Noranda), Thomas Rousseau (Sherbrooke) and goalie William Lacelle (Rimouski).

