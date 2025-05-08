QMJHL Announces All-Star Teams
May 8, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
Boucherville, Que - The QMJHL is proud to announce the players who make the First and Second All-Star Teams, as well as the Rookie All-Star Team, for the 2024-2025 season. A presentation by Proxi.
These players made their mark over the past season and made the QMJHL shine far beyond the ice. Congratulations to them all!
Première équipe d'étoiles | 1st All-Star Team
Gardien | Goaltender : Jacob Steinman, Moncton/Halifax
52 matchs/games, dossier/record 29-16-4-1, moyenne/GAA 2.41, efficacité/save % .923, 3 jeux blancs/shutouts
Défenseur | Defenseman : Xavier Villeneuve, Blainville-Boisbriand
61 matchs/games, 12 buts/goals, 50 passes/assists, 62 points, +14
Défenseur | Defenseman : Alexis Bernier, Baie-Comeau
59-14-32-56, +25
Attaquant | Forward : Jonathan Fauchon, Blainville-Boisbriand/Rimouski
64-46-57-103, +47
Attaquant | Forward : Caleb Desnoyers, Moncton
56-35-49-84, +51
Attaquant | Forward : Justin Carbonneau, Blainville-Boisbriand
62-46-43-89, +3
Deuxième équipe d'étoiles | 2nd All-Star Team
Gardien | Goaltender : Riley Mercer, Drummondville
46 matchs/games, 27-15-2-2, 2.53, .925, 5 BL/SO
Défenseur | Defenseman : Ty Higgins, Rouyn-Noranda
63-19-48-67, -4
Défenseur | Defenseman : Alex Carr, Rouyn-Noranda
62-6-39-45, +29
Attaquant | Forward : Antonin Verreault, Rouyn-Noranda
63-37-48-85, +4
Attaquant | Forward : Sam Oliver, Drummondville
63-50-28-78, +19
Attaquant | Forward : Luke Woodworth, Drummondville
61-18-66-84, +24
Équipe d'étoiles recrues | Rookie All-Star Team
Gardien | Goaltender : William Lacelle, Rimouski
36 matchs/games, 27-5-1-2, 2.38, .909, 3 BL/SO
Défenseur | Defenseman : Benjamin Cossette Ayotte, Val-d'Or
56-4-20-24, +24
Défenseur | Defenseman : Carlos Händel, Halifax
52-3-23-26, -22
Attaquant | Forward : Matvei Gridin, Shawinigan
56-36-43-79, +31
Attaquant | Forward : Lars Steiner, Rouyn-Noranda
57-23-37-60, +12
Attaquant | Forward : Thomas Rousseau, Sherbrooke
58-17-23-40, +1
