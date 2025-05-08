QMJHL Announces All-Star Teams

Boucherville, Que - The QMJHL is proud to announce the players who make the First and Second All-Star Teams, as well as the Rookie All-Star Team, for the 2024-2025 season. A presentation by Proxi.

These players made their mark over the past season and made the QMJHL shine far beyond the ice. Congratulations to them all!

Première équipe d'étoiles | 1st All-Star Team

Gardien | Goaltender : Jacob Steinman, Moncton/Halifax

52 matchs/games, dossier/record 29-16-4-1, moyenne/GAA 2.41, efficacité/save % .923, 3 jeux blancs/shutouts

Défenseur | Defenseman : Xavier Villeneuve, Blainville-Boisbriand

61 matchs/games, 12 buts/goals, 50 passes/assists, 62 points, +14

Défenseur | Defenseman : Alexis Bernier, Baie-Comeau

59-14-32-56, +25

Attaquant | Forward : Jonathan Fauchon, Blainville-Boisbriand/Rimouski

64-46-57-103, +47

Attaquant | Forward : Caleb Desnoyers, Moncton

56-35-49-84, +51

Attaquant | Forward : Justin Carbonneau, Blainville-Boisbriand

62-46-43-89, +3

Deuxième équipe d'étoiles | 2nd All-Star Team

Gardien | Goaltender : Riley Mercer, Drummondville

46 matchs/games, 27-15-2-2, 2.53, .925, 5 BL/SO

Défenseur | Defenseman : Ty Higgins, Rouyn-Noranda

63-19-48-67, -4

Défenseur | Defenseman : Alex Carr, Rouyn-Noranda

62-6-39-45, +29

Attaquant | Forward : Antonin Verreault, Rouyn-Noranda

63-37-48-85, +4

Attaquant | Forward : Sam Oliver, Drummondville

63-50-28-78, +19

Attaquant | Forward : Luke Woodworth, Drummondville

61-18-66-84, +24

Équipe d'étoiles recrues | Rookie All-Star Team

Gardien | Goaltender : William Lacelle, Rimouski

36 matchs/games, 27-5-1-2, 2.38, .909, 3 BL/SO

Défenseur | Defenseman : Benjamin Cossette Ayotte, Val-d'Or

56-4-20-24, +24

Défenseur | Defenseman : Carlos Händel, Halifax

52-3-23-26, -22

Attaquant | Forward : Matvei Gridin, Shawinigan

56-36-43-79, +31

Attaquant | Forward : Lars Steiner, Rouyn-Noranda

57-23-37-60, +12

Attaquant | Forward : Thomas Rousseau, Sherbrooke

58-17-23-40, +1

