Islanders Land American Forward CJ Watroba

May 8, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders are proud to announce the signing of 18-year-old forward CJ Watroba from West Springfield, Massachusetts to a standard player agreement.

Standing 6'0", Watroba brings a powerful offensive presence to the Islanders' lineup, becoming the team's third American-born player to commit to Charlottetown since recent NCAA eligibility rule changes.

Watroba, who is committed to NCAA Division I program Merrimack College, expressed his excitement about the opportunity to develop in the QMJHL.

"I'm super excited to be coming to Charlottetown next year," said Watroba. "I can't wait to get started at training camp in August."

Last season, Watroba posted impressive numbers at the prep school level, scoring 24 goals and adding 18 assists for 42 points in just 37 games played.

Watroba joins fellow American-born talents Jude Herron and Jonathan Lanza, who each made immediate impacts after joining the Isles last season. His arrival is another signal of the team's growing influence across North America and its ability to attract high-end talent from the United States.

Islanders General Manager Jim Hulton is confident in Watroba's potential:

"CJ is an exciting addition for our team. He brings size, speed & grit to our lineup as we continue to strengthen our group. His offensive pedigree will help improve our production in future years."

Watroba is expected to join the team come training camp as the Islanders continue to shape their roster for a big push next season.

