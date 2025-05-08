Desnoyers Named QMJHL First Team All-Star

May 8, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The QMJHL is proud to announce the players who landed on the First and Second All-Star Teams, as well as the All-Rookie Team, for the 2024-2025 season. This year's All-Star Teams are presented by Proxi.

The following players made their mark over the past season and made the QMJHL shine thanks to their on-ice performances.

First All-Star Team

Goaltender | Jacob Steinman, Moncton/Halifax

52 games, 29-16-4-1, 2.41 GAA, .923 SV%, 3 SO

Defenseman | Xavier Villeneuve, Blainville-Boisbriand

61GP - 12G - 50A - 62PTS, +14

Defenseman | Alexis Bernier, Baie-Comeau

59GP - 14G - 32A - 56PTS, +25

Forward | Jonathan Fauchon, Blainville-Boisbriand/Rimouski

64GP - 46G - 57A - 103PTS, +47

Forward | Caleb Desnoyers, Moncton

56GP - 35G - 49A - 84PTS, +51

Forward | Justin Carbonneau, Blainville-Boisbriand

62GP - 46G - 43A - 89PTS, +3

Second All-Star Team

Goaltender | Riley Mercer, Drummondville

46 games, 27-15-2-2, 2.53 GAA, .925 SV%, 5 SO

Defenseman | Ty Higgins, Rouyn-Noranda

63GP - 19G - 48A - 67PTS, -4

Defenseman | Alex Carr, Rouyn-Noranda

62GP - 6G - 39A - 45PTS, +29

Forward | Antonin Verreault, Rouyn-Noranda

63GP - 37G - 48A - 85PTS, +4

Forward | Sam Oliver, Drummondville

63GP - 50G - 28A - 78PTS, +19

Forward | Luke Woodworth, Drummondville

61GP - 18G - 66A - 84PTS, +24

All-Rookie Team

Goaltender | William Lacelle, Rimouski

36 games, 27-5-1-2, 2.38 GAA, .909 SV%, 3 SO

Defenseman | Benjamin Cossette Ayotte, Val-d'Or

56GP - 4G - 20A - 24PTS, +24

Defenseman | Carlos Händel, Halifax

52GP - 3G - 23A - 26PTS, -22

Forward | Matvei Gridin, Shawinigan

56GP - 36G - 43A - 79PTS, +31

Forward | Lars Steiner, Rouyn-Noranda

57GP - 23G - 37A - 60PTS, +12

Forward | Thomas Rousseau, Sherbrooke

58GP - 17G - 23A - 40PTS, +1

