Desnoyers Named QMJHL First Team All-Star
May 8, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Moncton Wildcats News Release
The QMJHL is proud to announce the players who landed on the First and Second All-Star Teams, as well as the All-Rookie Team, for the 2024-2025 season. This year's All-Star Teams are presented by Proxi.
The following players made their mark over the past season and made the QMJHL shine thanks to their on-ice performances.
_
First All-Star Team
Goaltender | Jacob Steinman, Moncton/Halifax
52 games, 29-16-4-1, 2.41 GAA, .923 SV%, 3 SO
Defenseman | Xavier Villeneuve, Blainville-Boisbriand
61GP - 12G - 50A - 62PTS, +14
Defenseman | Alexis Bernier, Baie-Comeau
59GP - 14G - 32A - 56PTS, +25
Forward | Jonathan Fauchon, Blainville-Boisbriand/Rimouski
64GP - 46G - 57A - 103PTS, +47
Forward | Caleb Desnoyers, Moncton
56GP - 35G - 49A - 84PTS, +51
Forward | Justin Carbonneau, Blainville-Boisbriand
62GP - 46G - 43A - 89PTS, +3
Second All-Star Team
Goaltender | Riley Mercer, Drummondville
46 games, 27-15-2-2, 2.53 GAA, .925 SV%, 5 SO
Defenseman | Ty Higgins, Rouyn-Noranda
63GP - 19G - 48A - 67PTS, -4
Defenseman | Alex Carr, Rouyn-Noranda
62GP - 6G - 39A - 45PTS, +29
Forward | Antonin Verreault, Rouyn-Noranda
63GP - 37G - 48A - 85PTS, +4
Forward | Sam Oliver, Drummondville
63GP - 50G - 28A - 78PTS, +19
Forward | Luke Woodworth, Drummondville
61GP - 18G - 66A - 84PTS, +24
All-Rookie Team
Goaltender | William Lacelle, Rimouski
36 games, 27-5-1-2, 2.38 GAA, .909 SV%, 3 SO
Defenseman | Benjamin Cossette Ayotte, Val-d'Or
56GP - 4G - 20A - 24PTS, +24
Defenseman | Carlos Händel, Halifax
52GP - 3G - 23A - 26PTS, -22
Forward | Matvei Gridin, Shawinigan
56GP - 36G - 43A - 79PTS, +31
Forward | Lars Steiner, Rouyn-Noranda
57GP - 23G - 37A - 60PTS, +12
Forward | Thomas Rousseau, Sherbrooke
58GP - 17G - 23A - 40PTS, +1
• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2025
- Desnoyers Named QMJHL First Team All-Star - Moncton Wildcats
- QMJHL Announces All-Star Teams - QMJHL
- Carlos Händel Named to QMJHL Rookie All Star Team - Halifax Mooseheads
- Islanders Land American Forward CJ Watroba - Charlottetown Islanders
- QMJHL announces nominees for seven trophies - QMJHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.