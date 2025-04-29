Cats Hold off Huskies to Take 3-0 Series Lead
April 29, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Moncton Wildcats News Release
The Moncton Wildcats took a commanding 3-0 series lead in the Gilles-Courteau Trophy semifinal with a dramatic 4-3 win over the Huskies at the Glencore Arena in Rouyn-Noranda on Tuesday night.
The Cats had period leads of 1-0 and 3-0 but the Huskies made it close in the third period rallying with three goals.
Caleb Desnoyer potted the game-winner, his 8th of the QMJHL Playoffs, at 10:20 of the third to make it 4-2. Dylan Gill opened scoring for the Cats just 11 seconds into the game and Preston Lounsbury scored a pair of second period goals.
Mathis Rousseau was outstanding with 38 saves, the Cats directed 22 shots at Sam Meloche.
THREE STARS:
1 #20 PRESTON LOUNSBURY (2G)
2#2 Alex Carr, ROU (1G-1A)
3 #14 DYLLAN GILL (1G, 1A)
The Cats look to move into the Gilles-Courteau Trophy Finals for the first time since 2010, with a win on Wednesday night.
Article by Marty Kingston
