Cats Hold off Huskies to Take 3-0 Series Lead

April 29, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Moncton Wildcats News Release


The Moncton Wildcats took a commanding 3-0 series lead in the Gilles-Courteau Trophy semifinal with a dramatic 4-3 win over the Huskies at the Glencore Arena in Rouyn-Noranda on Tuesday night.

The Cats had period leads of 1-0 and 3-0 but the Huskies made it close in the third period rallying with three goals.

Caleb Desnoyer potted the game-winner, his 8th of the QMJHL Playoffs, at 10:20 of the third to make it 4-2. Dylan Gill opened scoring for the Cats just 11 seconds into the game and Preston Lounsbury scored a pair of second period goals.

Mathis Rousseau was outstanding with 38 saves, the Cats directed 22 shots at Sam Meloche.

THREE STARS:

1 #20 PRESTON LOUNSBURY (2G)

2#2 Alex Carr, ROU (1G-1A)

3 #14 DYLLAN GILL (1G, 1A)

The Cats look to move into the Gilles-Courteau Trophy Finals for the first time since 2010, with a win on Wednesday night.

Join Marty with the all the action on CHL TV and the Cats Radio Network, INSPIRE 105.1 FM

Article by Marty Kingston

