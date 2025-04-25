Wildats, Huskies Battle in Game 2 Friday Night

April 25, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats started slow Thursday night but rallied in the final 40 minutes to take Game 1 of the QMJHL semifinal. Game 2 goes tonight at the Avenir Centre.

Reminder: It's a BLACKOUT! Fans are encouraged to wear black to all Cats home games.

It was scoring by committee in Game 1 as the Cats got goals from 5 different players - Vidicek, Desnoyers, Johansson, Cote & Sumpf into the empty net - with Gabe Smith adding 3 assists. Goalie Mathis Rousseau showed his playoff pedigree, earning First Star honours with 36 saves, some spectacular.

The Huskies showed flashes of their offensive abilities but couldn't put together long stretches of pressure, scoring once each period.

If you love tight-checking, fast-paced Playoff hockey then don't miss the Cats in QMJHL semifinal action - Yes, it's down to just 4 teams! Tickets will go fast, so buy early.

Save on tickets with a Family 4-Pack - 2 adults & 2 youths for $69.64 +tax/fees. Add extra youths for $17.41 each. Available at the Avenir Centre Box Office or ticketmaster.ca.

Take advantage of new 60 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5.75 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans). The Avenir Centre doors open at 5:30pm - prices in effect for 60 minutes after doors open for the game (5:30 to 6:30pm).

Our 50/50 raffle has a $25,000 jackpot guarantee.

The Moose Light Ice Level Bar will not be set up for this game, as seating will be available behind the net.

Kids can get in Playoff mode with face-painting available free of charge on the concourse behind SEC 122.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR FRIDAY

The 50/50 raffle has a $25,000 Jackpot guarantee. Don't forget to buy your raffle tickets online now or at the game. We accept cash, debit, Visa or Mastercard at the arena.

DJ Psycadelix & Lynden Steeves on the Wildcats organ

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Avenir Centre doors open at 5:30pm.

Check out the poster station in the Avenir Centre lobby - kids can make their own signs for the game!

The Roar Store Item of the Game is navy CCM Wildcats hoodie! - get 20% off!

The Jersey Raffle is for a white #33 JOHANSSON game-worn autographed jersey.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





