Wildcats Edge Huskies for 2-0 Semifinal Lead

April 25, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats pulled off another dramatic playoff win, 2-1 over Rouyn-Noranda to take a 2-0 Gilles-Courteau Trophy semifinal series lead heading into Quebec next week.

Trailing 1-0 after two periods, the Cats stunned the Huskies with two goals 40 seconds apart, by Natan Grenier and the game-winner delivered by Preston Lounsbury, his 4th of the playoffs.

Huskies pulled goaltender Sam Meloche with 2:48 remaining but the Wildcats held the fort - aided by key saves from Rudy Guimond, who improves to an amazing 22-0 in the Moncton net.

THREE STARS:

1 #20 PRESTON LOUNSBURY (1G,1A)

2 #6 Bill Zonnon, ROU (1G)

3 #25 RUDY GIUMOND (28 SAVES)

6,800 fans attended Game 2 at the Avenir Centre. Moncton won the series opener 5-3.

The Cats move into the Glencore Arena for Games 3 & 4 Tuesday and Wednesday in Rouyn-Noranda at 8pm ATL next week. A fifth game, if required, would switch back to the Avenir Centre on Friday, May 2nd at 7pm.

Join Marty with all the action on CHL TV and Wildcats Radio, INSPIRE 105.1 FM.

Article by Marty Kingston

