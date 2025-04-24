Cats Top Huskies in Final Four Opener

April 24, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats opened the QMJHL semifinals with a thrilling 5-3 victory over Rouyn-Noranda before 4600 fans at Avenir Centre on Thursday night. Centreman Gabe Smith was a dominant force, setting up three Moncton goals to lead the attack.

A Huskies powerplay goal by Bill Zonnon cut the Cats lead to 4-3 before Julius Sump hit the empty net at 19:06.

Cats goaltender Mathis Rousseau was outstanding with 36 saves and First Star honours, the Cats had 24 drives at Samuel Meloche.

Maxime Cote scored the game-winner in the third, with other Moncton goals to Q Playoff scoring leader Caleb Desnoyers (7th), Markus Vidicek (3rd), and defenseman Loke Johansson (1st). Preston Lounsbury added a pair of assists in the exciting opening night victory on home ice.

THREE STARS:

1 #60 MATHIS ROUSSEAU (36 saves)

2 #9 GABE SMITH (3A)

3 Samuel Beauchemin, ROU (1G, 1A)

Game two unfolds Friday night at the Avenir at 7pm.

Join Marty Kingston with all the action on CHL TV and Cats Radio Network, INSPIRE 105.1 FM Moncton.

Article by Marty Kingston

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.