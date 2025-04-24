Eagles Expand Scouting Staff in USA, Ontario and Quebec

April 24, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Cape Breton Eagles have announced the hiring of three new scouts who have joined club staff ahead of the 2025-2026 QMJHL regular season.

The club has hired former Miami University (Ohio) forward Monte Graham who will oversee regions of the United States, while Samuel Wall will join fellow Eagles scouts in the Montreal region. Finally, Ryan Bolton will oversee regions in Ontario for the 2025-2026 season beginning this Spring.

With changes to NCAA rules next season, QMJHL teams now have more options across Ontario and the USA to sign free agents said Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier.

"We are happy to have these guys on board this off-season," he said. "The draft is something we really want to focus on so we hope these guys can add to that. It was important to expand our scouting staff because of the new rules with the NCAA. Ontario and the US have always been a big pool for free agents in this league so having guys there now is crucial for us and allows us to have more options going forward".

