Eagles and Madill Play Key Role in Wildcats Success

July 21, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Gardiner MacDougall was happy to accept the trophy as the Canadian Hockey League coach of the year for his work with the Moncton Wildcats this past season. But he didn't do it alone.

"It's the coach of the year...I think it should be the staff of the year," MacDougall told the assembled media after being presented with the award. "I was so fortunate to have so many great staff members. We got some great people and great hockey people."

Indeed, there were many hands on deck in the construction, the growth and development of a championship hockey team. "I just did my part of the job and they did a significant part," he said.

MacDougall had lots of help, both on the bench and behind the scenes as the Wildcats had a record-wrecking season - 53-9-2, the best regular season record in the 29-year-history of the franchise.

Associate coach Dustin Friesen, who served as his captain for three years at the University of New Brunswick and led the team to University Cup national championships in 2007 and 2009, was on the bench beside him running the defence. He was well assisted by Stanley Cup Champion and Defensive Consultant guru Paul Boutilier.

Assistant coach Doug Doull, a former NHLer with the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals, was on the bench working with the forwards and power play as well. Goaltending and video coach Antoine Samuel helped goaltender Rudy Guimond post an unbeaten 16-0 regular season record after he was acquired in November and Guimond's goaltending partner Mathis Rousseau, post 11 regular season wins and eight more in the playoffs.

The staff also included skills coach and former Colorado NHL draft pick Kelsey Tessier and Nutrition specialist Natasha McLaughlin-Chaisson. Long time Wildcats veterans Graham Black (medical therapist) and Chris MacDonald (equipment manager) were other full time staff. There were two more unsung heroes who contributed as well - unsung, that is, except for MacDougall, who is quick to sing their praises.

Former NHLer Mike Eagles who was a gritty centre for four teams over a 15-year NHL career, worked on face offs, while a man who played for MacDougall at UNB and now works with Hockey Canada as a mental coach, also worked with the Wildcats through the season.

"I think I was there for faceoff coaching about 10 times from training camp through the regular season and more frequently through the playoffs," said Eagles, who - fun fact - was a friend and teammate of Memorial Cup winning coach Dale Hunter in Quebec and Washington and considers him "one of my most respected teammates and best friends I had over my hockey career." MacDougall said Eagles' contributions to the Wildcats was invaluable.

"Mike, along with our Skills coach Kelsey Tessier did a tremendous job with our centremen,, achieving the top faceoff percentage in the QMJHL," he noted. " Mike's experience in the NHL and his passion and knowledge for the game and making a difference in the performance level of our centremen."

Luke Madill, who played for MacDougall and won a national championship as an assistant coach of the 2009 University Cup championship team, is a teacher on the staff of St. Andrews College in Aurora, Ont. and has worked as a mental performance consultant for Hockey Canada for eight years. He has been part of Hockey Canada gold winning teams at the U20 and U18 level.

Fun fact: His dad Herb formerly from Saint Andrews, NB also played at UNB in the mid-1960s and was the team's leading scorer in his senior year.

"Luke was instrumental in the growth of our team with his enthusiastic mental sports sessions," said MacDougall. " He made a strong contribution to our team confidence and team grit on our way to the league championship. He brings such positive energy and world class experiences to our group."

MacDougall said both men "were welcome additions to the coaching staff this past season and both made immediate impacts on our on-ice success."







