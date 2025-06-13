Rudy Guimond to Return to the Moncton Wildcats as a 20-Year-Old

June 13, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Moncton Wildcats are thrilled to announce goaltender Rudy Guimond will be returning to the 2025 Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) championship team for the 2025-2026 season as a 20-year-old.

The Pointe-Claire, Quebec native, Guimond had a standout season between the pipes. During the 2024-2025 regular season, he went 16-0 with an impressive 1.73 goals against average (GAA), a .940 save percentage, three shutouts, and established a new CHL record for consecutive wins with 24 to start a career. In the playoffs, he posted an 8-1 record with a shutout. Together with Mathis Rousseau, they backstopped the Moncton Wildcats' third league championship.

"We are thrilled Rudy has chosen to return to Moncton. He was an integral part of our group's success last season and now he has the opportunity to establish himself as one of the most impactful goaltenders in the CHL," said Taylor MacDougall, the Moncton Wildcats General Manager and Director of Hockey Operations. "Rudy has showcased elite composure and consistency. His decision to return to Moncton speaks to his trust in the process and desire to continue to improve under our goaltending coach, Antoine Samuel."

Goaltending coach, Antoine Samuel commented, "I am really excited to have Rudy back. He played a big role in our championship year and we know how much he can bring to our group going into next season."

Guimond's return brings proven performance and a calm presence to the locker room. As he wraps up his QMJHL eligibility, he'll be leaned on for leadership both on and off the ice.

"I am super excited to announce that I am coming back to Moncton next year," said Guimond. "I've always believed in long-term development and that I have lots of room for improvement in getting ready for the next stage of my career. I'm just getting started! I can't wait to be back in the Avenir Centre for another season!"

The Wildcats are thrilled to have Rudy back and are confident his experience and skill will anchor them for a memorable 2025-2026 season.







