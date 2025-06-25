Wildcats Add 12 Prospects at QMJHL Draft in Quebec City

June 25, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Wildcats made 12 selections over the 2025 QMJHL Draft weekend, June 6-7, in Quebec City. We welcomed the following prospects to Moncton!

Rd 2, #24 - Marc MacPhee, Moncton Flyers

Marc possesses a well-rounded set of skills that will allow him to affect the game in a variety of different ways. His vision coupled with a high-end compete level are two of his strongest assets. Marc is a product of the Moncton minor hockey system and has already won a variety of provincial and Atlantic championships.

Rd 3, #49 - Camden Jackson, Grenadiers de Châteauguay

Camden is a physically imposing defencemen (already 6'3") who skates well for a player of his size and age. He possesses all the tools to one day be an impact two-way defencemen in the QMJHL.

Rd 5, #90 - Noah Survilas, Dexter Southfield School

Noah is a highly skilled and athletic player who can be an offensive driver in the QMJHL. He possesses a smooth stride, excellent puck handling skills and the ability to break down defenders 1v1.

Rd 6, #97 - Grayden Robertson-Palmer, Phillips Academy Andover

Grayden plays a mature style of game that features high-end speed to go along with strong intangibles. He is a player that is able to make significant contributions both offensively and defensively.

Rd 6, #110 - Jérémy Jasmin, Vikings de St-Eustache

Jeremy's overall skill set suggests he can be a reliable contributor as a shutdown defenseman excelling in defensive roles due to his solid positioning, gap control and ability to make effective first passes.

Rd 7, #115 - Jack White, Fredericton Caps

Jack is a high-potential defencemen who uses his large frame and defence-first mentality to be a difficult player to play against all over the ice.

Rd 8, #146 - Isaac Davis, NorthStar Christian Academy Knights

Isaac is a skilled forward with exceptional stickhandling capabilities allowing him to control and dictate the pace of play. He possesses soft hands and distributes the puck well, making him a threat from anywhere on the ice.

Rd 9, #155 - Nathan Chénier, Grenadiers de Châteauguay

Nathan's speed and agility enable him to effectively cover a lot of ground making it difficult for opponents to find openings. His playing style is characterized by his high level of competitiveness and agility.

Rd 9, #164 - Colin Yandle, Boston Jr. Eagles

Colin is a fluid right-shot defenseman who moves with ease and confidence throughout the ice. He excels at distributing the puck effectively and helps transition the play all over the ice.

Rd 10, #166 - Jérémy Turcot, Seminaire Saint-Joseph

Jeremy's ability to effectively use speed and puck protection skills allows him to create shooting opportunities. Additionally, he showcases intelligent playmaking abilities making effective use of his stick to generate scoring chances.

Rd 10, #182 - Niko Tournas, Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks

Niko is a right-handed forward with solid size, standing at 6'2 ¬Â³ who is an established goal-scorer at the junior level. He lead the North American Hockey League (NAHL) in goals last season and is a threat to score every time he is in the offensive zone.

Rd 11, #200 - Cameron Holyoke, Chicago Mission 15's

Cameron plays a solid game showcasing his physicality and smart decision-making on the ice. He makes efficient reads all over the ice which allow him to make contributions on both sides of the puck.







