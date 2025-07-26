MacDougall Added to Canada's World Junior Bench

Led by London Knights head coach Dale Hunter, Hockey Canada has confirmed the coaching and support staffs that will represent Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota this December.

Behind the bench, Hunter - who was announced as head coach earlier this month - will be joined by will be joined by associate coach Misha Donskov (London, ON), assistant coaches Brad Lauer (Spokane / WHL) and Gardiner MacDougall (Moncton / QMJHL), goaltending coach Dan De Palma (Kamloops / WHL) and video coach Ethan O'Rourke (Kingston / OHL), with additional support from James Emery, Hockey Canada's director of performance analysis.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Misha, Brad, Gardiner, Dan and Ethan to the coaching staff for the World Juniors," said Millar. "Each coach brings a winning pedigree at the National Hockey League, Canadian Hockey League and IIHF levels. We believe this is an exceptionally well-rounded staff that will provide our players with an opportunity to be successful in Minnesota."

MacDougall recently completed his first season as head coach of the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), leading the team to a 53-win season and the Gilles-Courteau Trophy as QMJHL champions. Previously, he led the University of New Brunswick men's hockey team to a perfect 43-0 season in 2023-24 as the Reds defended their University Cup title. The perfect season included win No. 600 for MacDougall, who was also named U SPORTS coach of the year for the third time (2009-10, 2014-15, 2023-24). He spent 24 seasons behind the Reds' bench, leading the team to nine national championships (2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2023, 2024). Under his leadership, the Reds won 11 Atlantic University Sport (AUS) titles and made 16 national championship appearances. Internationally, he led Canada's National Men's Under-18 Team to a gold medal at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship. In 2023, he was named head coach for the FISU University Games, leading Team Canada to a gold medal, one season after briefly taking the reins as head coach of the QMJHL's Saint John Sea Dogs and leading the host team to a Memorial Cup championship.

Lauer recently completed his first season as head coach of the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League (WHL), leading the team to the WHL Championship Series for the first time since 2008. He also served as head coach of the Edmonton Oil Kings for four seasons (2018-22), winning the WHL championship (2022) and the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy as WHL coach of the year (2019-20), and was an assistant with the Kootenay Ice for five seasons (2002-07). Lauer was also an assistant coach with the Winnipeg Jets (2022-24), Tampa Bay Lightning (2015-18), Anaheim Ducks (2012-15) and Ottawa Senators (2009-11), as well an assistant with the Syracuse Crunch (2011-12) and Milwaukee Admirals (2007-09) of the American Hockey League.

De Palma is entering his 19th season as the goaltending coach for the WHL's Kamloops Blazers. He began his coaching career with the WHL's Prince George Cougars in 2006 and spent three seasons in northern British Columbia before joining the Blazers. De Palma has won two IIHF U18 World Championship gold medals (2024, 2025) as a goaltending coach, as well as a gold medal at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He also served as the goaltending coach at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, as well as for Team Canada Black at the 2016 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

O'Rourke is entering his fifth season with the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He spent his first two years in Kingston as video coach before he was promoted to assistant general manager midway through the 2022-23 season. He has represented Canada twice as a video coach, once with Team Canada Red at the 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, winning a gold medal. He began his career with the OHL's Oshawa Generals in 2019 as a regional scout.

The support staff that will work with Canada's National Junior Team at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship includes:

Equipment managers Chris Cook (Brantford, OHL) and Chris Maton London, OHL)

Athletic therapists Kyle Sutton and Terence Robertson (Red Deer, AB/Red Deer, WHL)

Team physician Dr. Michael Conrad /Victoria, WHL)

Mental performance consultant Luke Madill

Performance analysis director James Emery

Hockey operations coordinator Jared Power

Media relations coordinator Branden Crowe

Canada's National Junior Team will begin preparations for the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship at the World Junior Summer Showcase, July 27-Aug. 2 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where they will be joined Finland, Sweden and the United States.

Canada have been drawn into Group B for this year's 2026 World Juniors where they will face Czechia, Denmark, Finland and Latvia in the round-robin.







