Mercier's OT Winner Sends Cats to the QMJHL Final
April 30, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Moncton Wildcats News Release
Alex Mercier's goal 4:17 into overtime has propelled the Moncton Wildcats into the Gilles-Courteau Trophy Finals for the first time since 2010!
The Wildcats edged the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 4-3 on Mercier's game-winner and series-clincher as Moncton eliminated the Huskies in four straight games with other wins of 5-3, 2-1 and 4-3. Mercier scored earlier on the powerplay as the Cats took a 3-2 lead into the third period.
Juraj Pekarcik was a dominant force with his 6th of the playoffs and two key assists ato earn the game's First Star. Q Playoff scoring leader Caleb Desnoyers scored his 9th goal early in the first period. Loke Johansson added a pair of assists and goaltender Rudy Guimond remained undefeated in the Cats net with 32 saves.
THREE STARS:
1 #88 JURAJ PEKARCIK
2 #10 ALEX MERCIER
3 Samuel Meloche, ROU (36 saves)
Guimond and Mathis Rousseau each recorded two wins in the 4-game sweep of the Huskies.
The Wildcats last qualified for the QMJHL Finals in 2010 with a 6-game Championship win over the Saint John Sea Dogs.
The Wildcats await either Rimouski or Shawinigan. A Rimouski victory would ensure the Wildcats a berth in the Memorial Cup - to be hosted by the Oceanic in late May.
Article by Marty Kingston
