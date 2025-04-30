Mercier's OT Winner Sends Cats to the QMJHL Final

April 30, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Alex Mercier's goal 4:17 into overtime has propelled the Moncton Wildcats into the Gilles-Courteau Trophy Finals for the first time since 2010!

The Wildcats edged the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 4-3 on Mercier's game-winner and series-clincher as Moncton eliminated the Huskies in four straight games with other wins of 5-3, 2-1 and 4-3. Mercier scored earlier on the powerplay as the Cats took a 3-2 lead into the third period.

Juraj Pekarcik was a dominant force with his 6th of the playoffs and two key assists ato earn the game's First Star. Q Playoff scoring leader Caleb Desnoyers scored his 9th goal early in the first period. Loke Johansson added a pair of assists and goaltender Rudy Guimond remained undefeated in the Cats net with 32 saves.

THREE STARS:

1 #88 JURAJ PEKARCIK

2 #10 ALEX MERCIER

3 Samuel Meloche, ROU (36 saves)

Guimond and Mathis Rousseau each recorded two wins in the 4-game sweep of the Huskies.

The Wildcats last qualified for the QMJHL Finals in 2010 with a 6-game Championship win over the Saint John Sea Dogs.

The Wildcats await either Rimouski or Shawinigan. A Rimouski victory would ensure the Wildcats a berth in the Memorial Cup - to be hosted by the Oceanic in late May.

Article by Marty Kingston

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2025

Mercier's OT Winner Sends Cats to the QMJHL Final - Moncton Wildcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.