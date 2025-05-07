Wildcats & Oceanic Start Cup Battle Saturday

May 7, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

It all comes down to the regular season's #1 Moncton Wildcats taking on the #2 Rimouski Oceanic in the QMJHL Final - a matchup most Moncton hockey fans were hoping for - best on best for the Cup!

Reminder: It's a WHITE-OUT! Fans are encouraged to wear white to the QMJHL Final. Get there early to buy a white 'GET WILD' t-shirt for just $8 (supply is limited).

The Wildcats (53-9-2-0, 108 pts) come into the Final series healthy & rested after a 4-game sweep over Rouyn-Noranda. It was 4 straight wins, but not 4 easy wins - all games were settled in the 3rd period or beyond.

Wildcats star Caleb Desnoyers leads the way for the Cats & the QMJHL with 24 points (9G, 15A) in 13 games. Big Gabe Smith sits second in team scoring with 4 goals & 13 assists - including 6 helpers versus the Huskies. Juraj Pekarcik (6G, 8A) is third in Cats Playoff scoring with 14 points.

Wildcat goalie duo Mathis Rousseau (2.59 GAA, .912 SV%) & Rudy Guimond (2.00 GAA, .927 SV%) have shared the 12 Playoff victories. Guimond has 7 wins and Rousseau 5.

The Cats & Oceanic split their season series - Rimouski taking the January 25 game 5-3 in Moncton & The Cats evened things with a 3-2 win on Oceanic ice on March 5.

The 2024-2025 Oceanic (46-14-2-2, 96 Pts) won the East Division, entered the Playoffs as the 2nd seed in the Eastern Conference, and finished 2nd overall in league play. Rimouski made short work of the Islanders in Round 1, took Round 2 in 6 games over Chicoutimi, and went the distance, and then some, to defeat Shawinigan in 7 games, plus double OT. Eriks Mateiko played hero to send the Oceanic to the Final.

Rimouski is led offensively by overager Jacob Mathieu (13G, 11A) who is tied with the Cats' Desnoyers with 24 points. Winger Alexandre Blais (5G, 12A) & centreman Jonathan Fauchon are also in the Top 10 of QMJHL Playoff scoring. Riverview native (and brother of Wildcats' Dyllan) Spencer Gill is out with a long-term lower body injury.

The Oceanic, like the Cats, boast 2 solid keepers - rookie William Lacelle (2.96 GAA, .903 SV%) finished up the QMJHL semifinal with a win, loss and game 7 2OT victory. Before that, Mathis Langevin (1.38 GAA, .947 SV%) had carried the load and put up 10 wins against only 2 losses.

The Wildcats & Oceanic have quite a Playoff history with Rimouski holding the upper hand:

2018 - #14 MON upset #3 RIM in 7 games in RD 1

2009 - #7 RIM defeat #2 MON 4-1 in RD 2

2004 - #4 MON beat #3 RIM 4-1 in RD 3, while shutting down a young Sidney Crosby

2000 - Top-ranked RIM beat #2 MON 4-1 in RD 3

1999 - #8 RIM sweep #6 MON in RD 1

1998 - MON fall in RD 2 round robin scenario that included RIM & QUE

