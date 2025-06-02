Rian Chudzinski Commits to QMJHL Champions

The Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) champions have bolstered their 2025-2026 lineup with the addition of free agent forward Rian Chudzinski. The 17-year-old native of Needham, Massachusetts, tallied 52 points including 27 goals in 28 games while leading the Dexter Southfield School to the New England Prep School Hockey League (NEPSAC) Elite 8 final.

Chudzinski, who is 6'1 ¬Â³ and 185 pounds, also spent time with the USA Hockey's National Team Development Program and has committed to Boston University following his junior career.

"We are very excited to welcome Rian and his family to our organization. His offensive skillset is apparent, but what has been particularly impressive in getting to know Rian are his intangibles. He is a great kid, who has played in an abundance of big games during his young career and has been very comfortable in those big moments," said Taylor MacDougall, General Manager and Director of Hockey Operations for the Moncton Wildcats.

In describing his excitement about joining the Moncton Wildcats, Chudzinski commented that "I'm very blessed and excited about being a Moncton Wildcat next year. I appreciate the opportunity to play in Canada for such a great organization, coaching staff, and fans. I am grateful for my time and the people at Dexter. I can't wait to get to work and help continue the tradition of success in Moncton."

"He plays a style of game that we think will fit in well with our group and that fans will enjoy watching," MacDougall summarized.

Chudzinski will join the defending Gilles-Courteau Trophy champions in August for training camp.

