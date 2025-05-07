2025 QMJHL Entry Draft: CSR Final Rankings

May 7, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The QMJHL's Central Scouting (CSR) today unveiled its final rankings of the prospects eligible for the 2025 QMJHL Entry Draft, presented by Fenplast.

Alexis Joseph, a forward for the Collège Esther-Blondin Phénix, tops the list, ahead of defenseman Malik L'Italien of Stanstead College U18 and forward Antoine Provencher from the Collège-Charles Lemoyne Riverains.

The top-ranked goaltender is Mathys Fortin, of the Vikings de Saint-Eustache, who comes in at 29th.

Final top prospect rankings - Quebec and Atlantic Canada

Final top prospect rankings - United States (in alphabetical order)

The 12-round draft will be held on June 6 and 7 at the Vidéotron Centre, in Quebec City. This year, the Islanders will be front and center early in the draft, holding the 7th overall pick - a huge opportunity to add a top-end young talent to the organization.

In total, Charlottetown owns 11 picks in this year's draft.. Here's a breakdown of the Islanders' 2025 draft capital:

- 1st round: 7th overall (Charlottetown's own pick)

- 2nd round: Acquired from Gatineau (in the 2022-23 trade that sent Frankie Lapenna to the Olympiques)

- 5th round: Charlottetown's own pick

- 7th round: Charlottetown's own pick

- 8th round: Acquired from Rimouski (in the 2023-24 trade involving Brett Arsenault)

- 9th round: Charlottetown's own pick

- 9th round: Acquired from Val-d'Or (Shawinigan's pick via the 2024-25 trade involving Brett Yuzik)

- 10th round: Charlottetown's own pick

- 11th round: Charlottetown's own pick

- 11th round: Acquired from Moncton (in exchange for Madden Steen and Charlottetown's 2025 8th round pick)

- 12th round: Charlottetown's own pick

This marks the first time since 2018 that the Islanders hold a top-10 selection. That year, Charlottetown drafted standout defenseman Lukas Cormier 4th overall - a pick that paid massive dividends as Cormier became one of the best blueliners in franchise history.

Top Prospect Rankings - Quebec and Atlantic Canada

The list contains 381 names, including the 88 players requested as additions by QMJHL teams.

By calibre:

117 from the Quebec U18 AAA League

73 from Atlantic U18 AAA leagues

108 from Quebec U17 AAA

83 from various leagues or school networks

By age:

332 players aged 15 (born in 2009)

48 players aged 16 (born in 2008)

1 player aged 17 (born in 2007)

By position:

212 forwards

113 defensemen

56 goaltenders

By origin:

279 from Quebec

40 from Nova Scotia

31 from New Brunswick

21 from Newfoundland and Labrador

10 from Prince Edward Island

Top Prospect Rankings - United States

The list contains 197 names, including the 42 players requested by QMJHL teams.

By age:

100 players aged 15 (born in 2009)

70 players aged 16 (born in 2008)

12 players aged 17 (born in 2007)

15 players aged 18 (born in 2006)

By position:

118 forwards

59 defensemen

20 goaltenders

By origin:

114 from Massachusetts

47 from Connecticut

16 from Rhode Island

11 from New Hampshire

5 from Maine

4 from Vermont

With a top-10 pick in hand, plus plenty of additional selections to add depth and talent, the 2025 QMJHL Entry Draft represents a major opportunity for Head Coach & GM Jim Hulton and the Islanders to continue laying the foundation for future success.

Stay tuned for more coverage as the draft approaches - and get ready to welcome the next wave of Islanders talent!

